HARRISBURG, Pa. – Bedford High School senior Mercury Swaim completed 13 of 20 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the air and added 89 yards and three scores on the ground to lead the West to a 49-14 victory in Sunday's Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) East/West Small School All-Star Game (Class 1A-3A) at Bishop McDevitt Catholic High School.
The West dominated the game from the start behind Swaim, the unexpected starting signal-caller after he was originally selected to play linebacker.
“Our two quarterbacks got pulled out, so I got advised Thursday night I will be the quarterback," Swaim said. "I learned the playbook in a day and went and threw for the first time since our season ended."
After a 7-all tie, the West scored 28 straight points to lead 35-7 at halftime in the highest scoring PSFCA all-star game.
Conemaugh Valley's Logan Kent carried 10 times for 64 yards and a touchdown and caught a pass for 20 yards. Richland's Griffin LaRue caught four passes for 50 yards and a score and added seven rushing yards on one carry. Windber's Keith Charney, who compiled 64 kickoff return yards on two totes, hauled in a 49-yard touchdown reception and picked up 24 yards on a carry.
Chestnut Ridge's Matt Whysong returned a punt for nine yards. Other area products included Penn Cambria's Zach Eckenrode, Richland's Kellan Stahl and Aidan Thomas and Windber's Brady Russo.
Richland’s Brandon Bailey coached the West squad and was assisted by North Star's Bob Landis and Penn Cambria's Nick Felus.
The West's offensive line dominated in the trenches, leading the way for a total of 226 rushing yards on 32 carries, a 7.1 yards per tote average.
“The offensive line was awesome today and they really wanted to play football and they had a great time and enjoyed playing together," Bailey said.
