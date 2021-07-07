EBENSBURG – Nate Whysong did not allow a hit and struck out eight Ebensburg batters over five innings in Bedford’s 10-0 Cambria County American Legion League victory shortened to five frames on Wednesday.
Whysong walked one batter.
Andrew Lazor led Bedford (14-2) with a 2-for-2 effort, which included two walks, two RBIs and a run scored. Calvin Iseminger drove in three runs. Trevor Weyandt scored three runs. Joey Koontz and Matt Whysong each crossed home plate twice.
Bedford scored three runs in the first and added four more in the fourth.
Corey Roberts stole two bases for Ebensburg (5-10).
