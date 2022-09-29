The names show up weekly near the top of the area’s statistical categories on offense each week.
Penn Cambria quarterback Garrett Harrold, running back Zach Grove and receiver Vinny Chirdon.
So do the Bedford names such as running back Ethan Weber, quarterback Kevin Ressler and back Max Washington.
With so much offensive firepower set to take the field in a battle of Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference unbeatens on Friday, each team’s defense also will move to the forefront.
“The biggest thing right now is the defenses,” said Bedford coach Kevin Steele, whose Bisons only have allowed 22 points while scoring 195.
“There are explosive offenses in this game. To me, it’s a question of which defense does a better job of slowing down the other team’s offense and keep them off the field.”
Bedford (5-0) has shutouts against Central Cambria (21-0 last week) and McCort-Carroll (44-0 in Week 1), while only allowing single touchdowns in wins over Forest Hills (18-7), at Westmont Hilltop (51-7) and at Somerset (61-8).
“The offense they run, you have to be disciplined on defense,” said Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus, whose Panthers have a 213-112 scoring advantage over opponents through five weeks.
“We’ve really got to play assignment football.”
Penn Cambria (5-0) tallied 42 points in each of its first three games against Greater Johnstown (42-6), Central Cambria (42-21) and Central (42-28).
The Panthers beat Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (39-34) and overcame an early two-touchdown deficit at Westmont Hilltop (48-23).
“They’re a very balanced offense,” Steele said. “They can throw the ball well. They can run the ball well.
“They’re explosive. If you make a mistake, it could be a touchdown instead of a 10-yard gain.
“They have so many playmakers. You have to play disciplined football. If you don’t do that, they can expose you.”
Four-year starting quarterback Harrold has 1,042 passing yards (71 of 93) with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has 396 rushing yards and six TDs on 53 carries.
“He’s a threat throwing the ball,” Steele said. “He throws the ball exceptionally well. If you leave guys open, he’s going to find them. He’s elusive in the passing game and the running game.”
Grove has 594 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 66 carries. Chirdon has 21 receptions for 273 yards and seven scores, and Luke Shuagis has 17 catches for 252 yards and three TDs.
Bedford’s Weber has 640 yards and six touchdowns on 44 carries. Quarterback Ressler has 463 rushing yards with six TDs, and 368 passing yards (17 of 32) and four touchdowns. Washington has 181 rushing yards and 131 receiving yards with a combined five TDs.
“They do a good job of spreading the ball around,” Felus said.
“It is similar to what we do, but a different type of scheme. They get their players in space.
“It’s a good job by the quarterback. When he scrambles and things break down, he can make plays. Weber is big, strong and fast when he gets the ball. We have to eliminate big plays.”
Defensively, Penn Cambria’s Chirdon has 43 tackles, and Derek Hite has 40 tackles. Harrold and Hite each have 3.5 sacks, and Harrold has three of his team’s seven interceptions.
Bedford’s Sam Sheppard has 46 tackles, with 29 solo stops, and Weber has 35 tackles and 25 solos.
Trent Fichtner has three sacks, and Kaden Cassidy has two of Bedford’s seven interceptions.
“They’re a well-balanced team. Coach Steele does a great job with the program,” Felus said.
“They’re always at the top of the standings, for years.
“They have some very good skill players. They lost some skill players, but they continuously replace guys. They’re strong up front.”
The remainder of the weekend games involving area teams, with Friday night kickoffs at 7 p.m., include:
LHAC
McCort-Carroll (2-3) at Central (3-2)
Last week: Forest Hills 35, McCort-Carroll 0; Central 39, Chestnut Ridge 14.
Last meeting: Central 55-7 in 2021.
About the Crushers: McCort-Carroll quarterback Johnny Golden has completed 25 of 49 passes for 360 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. Ibn Shaheed has eight receptions for 202 yards and two scores.
About the Scarlet Dragons: Central’s win last season was its first over Bishop McCort since 2001. The Crimson Crushers had won three previous LHAC games (2002, 2003, 2006). The Scarlet Dragons have won two straight since dropping a pair. Senior wide receiver-defensive back Eli Lingenfelter had nine catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns while also picking off a pass as Central handed Chestnut Ridge its first loss last week.
Bishop Guilfoyle (3-2) at Central Cambria (1-4)
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 56, Greater Johnstown 0; Bedford 21, Central Cambria 0.
Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 28-13 in 2021.
About the Marauders: Bishop Guilfoyle’s two losses came by a combined six points against Central (21-20) and undefeated Penn Cambria (39-34). Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter completed 13 of 17 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win over Greater Johnstown. He rushed for 42 yards and two scores, and on defense blocked a punt.
About the Red Devils: Since Week 2, Central Cambria had faced an undefeated opponent in three of four games. Nolan Wyrwas has 24 catches for 253 yards.
Quarterback Brady Sheehan has completed 64 of 104 passes for 734 yards.
Westmont Hilltop (1-4) at Chestnut Ridge (4-1)
Last week: Penn Cambria 39, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 34; Penn Cambria 48, Westmont Hilltop 23.
Last meeting: Penn Cambria 27-14 in 2021.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop has lost four straight since winning its season opener against Central Cambria.
The Hilltoppers battled undefeated Penn Cambria last week, building a 14-point advantage before falling. Gavin Hockenberry is among the area leaders with 594 rushing yards and 225 receiving yards. He has eight TDs and 48 points.
About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge dropped its first game last week against Central. The Lions’ Nick Presnell has 508 rushing yards on 95 carries, and quarterback Nate Whysong has 924 passing yards. Receiver Jeb Emerick has 14 catches for 347 yards.
Somerset (0-5) at Forest Hills (1-4)
Last week: Richland 57, Somerset 25; Forest Hills 35, McCort-Carroll 0.
Last meeting: Forest Hills 49-15 in 2021.
About the Golden Eagles: Tyler Zimmerman had a 51-yard touchdown reception, and sophomores Carson Sanner, Rowan Holmes and Camden Lowery each scored second-half touchdowns against Richland last week.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills earned its first victory of the season at Sargent’s Stadium last week as Colten Danel’s three first-half TDs put the Rangers on track. Danel has 505 rushing yards and six TDs on 107 carries.
Jeremy Burda has 13 catches for 266 yards and three TDs.
Richland (5-0) at Greater Johnstown (0-5)
Last week: Richland 57, Somerset 25; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 56, Greater Johnstown 0.
Last meeting: Richland 69-6 in 2021.
About the Rams: Richland has won four straight games in the series, outscoring the Trojans 254-33 in that span. Quarterback Sam Penna threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns and also returned a punt for a score last week at Somerset.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown won the first eight LHAC games against Richland (2001-08) until the Rams’ 21-20 overtime win in 2009.
Since then, Richland holds a 7-6 series advantage. The Trojans will try to snap a 25-game losing streak.
WestPAC
Meyersdale (1-4) at North Star (1-4)
Last week: Meyersdale 33, Conemaugh Valley 22; Glendale 28, North Star 0.
Last meeting: North Star 47-0 in 2021.
About the Red Raiders: Meyersdale halted a 15-game losing streak that had lasted 699 days via last week’s 11-point victory over visiting Conemaugh Valley. Daulton Sellers had a role in all five touchdowns, passing for two scores, running for one and hauling in a pair of TD passes.
About the Cougars: North Star’s Connor Yoder has completed 49 of 107 passes for 810 yards, 11 TDs and five interceptions. Isaac Berkey has 17 catches for 312 yards with three TDs, and Ethan Smith has 14 receptions for 198 yards with four TDs.
Heritage
Portage (3-2) at Homer-Center (3-2)
Last week: United Valley 24, Portage 14; Homer-Center 13, Northern Cambria 7.
Last meeting: Homer-Center 20-14 in overtime in 2017.
About the Mustangs: Portage fell behind by two TDs early against United Valley and never completely recovered in the upset loss. Another tough test awaits in the Wildcats, the coaches’ preseason pick to win the conference.
Mason Kargo has 41 tackles, 27 solo stops.
About the Wildcats: Junior Landon Hill has 532 rushing yards and 10 TDs on the ground. Mason Bell has 51 tackles. Homer-Center snapped a two-game losing streak in a tight game at previously undefeated Northern Cambria.
Northern Cambria (4-1) at Penns Manor (5-0)
Last week: Homer-Center 13, Northern Cambria 7; Penns Manor 40, West Shamokin 0.
Last meeting: West Shamokin by forfeit in 2021; Northern Cambria 49-48 in 2020.
About the Colts: Northern Cambria suffered its first loss of the season, but will have to regroup quickly against an undefeated conference rival.
Quarterback Owen Bougher has completed 57 of 97 passes for 678 yards, Peyton Myers has 21 catches for 349 yards, and Colton Paronish has 354 rushing yards on 37 carries.
About the Comets: Penns Manor has rushed for 1,605 yards and 19 touchdowns on 190 carries, an average of 321 yards a game and 8.4 yards a carry. Max Hill has 72 carries for 655 yards and 11 TDs, and Justin Marshall has 477 yards and four TDs on 36 runs.
Cambria Heights (4-1) at United Valley (1-4)
Last week: Cambria Heights 28, Purchase Line 7; United Valley 24, Portage 14.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights has won three straight since a Week 2 loss to visiting Portage. The Highlanders have scored 117 points in that stretch. Tanner Trybus has 528 rushing yards, and Ty Stockley has gained 465 yards on the ground.
About the Lions: United Valley notched the historic first win since the co-op between United and Blacklick Valley began this season. The Lions have scored a combined 49 points during the last three weeks after only collecting six points through the first two games.
WPIAL
Ligonier Valley (3-2) at Yough (2-3)
Last week: Steel Valley 48, Ligonier Valley 0; Burrell 42, Yough 6.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Rams: Ligonier Valley hits the road in the WPIAL Section 1 looking to shrug off a loss to conference power Steel Valley. Haden Sierocky has 10 touchdowns and 60 points. He has rushed for 489 yards and has 11 receptions for 193 yards.
About the Cougars: Opponents have outscored Yough 112-47. Gavin Roebuck has completed 27 of 33 passes for 291 yards, and he has rushed 54 times for 361 yards, an average of 6.7 per run with five TDs. J.J. Waller has nine catches for 65 yards, and Blake Ulander has seven receptions for 57 yards.
Nonconference
Berlin Brothersvalley (5-0) at Brownsville (0-4)
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 14, Windber 0; Shadyside Academy 40, Brownsville 6.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Mountaineeers: Berlin Brothersvalley extended its shutout streak at previously undefeated Windber last week.
The Mountaineers have outscored opponents 188-0. Cody Kimmel has 48 tackles, with 23 solo stops. Holby McClucas has 43 tackles, and Cooper Huston, 40. Pace Prosser has three interceptions.
About the Falcons: Opponents have outscored Brownsville 172-33. The Falcons are playing an independent schedule after leaving the WPIAL following the 2021.
Northern Bedford County (5-0) vs. Conemaugh Township (5-0), at Shade High School
Last week: Northern Bedford County 36, Tussey Mountain 14; Conemaugh Township 62, West Branch 52.
Last meeting: Northern Bedford 35-14 in District 5 1A playoffs in 2020.
About the Black Panthers: Northern Bedford has scored 209 points through five weeks. Quarterback Eion Snider has completed 47 of 86 passes for 952 yards, 10 TDs and one interception. Adam Johnson has 693 rushing yards and 14 TDs. He accounts for all but 198 of the team’s rushing yardage.
Johnson has 12 catches for 388 yards and four scores, and Aaron Bowers has 22 receptions for 356 yards and two TDs.
About the Indians: Conemaugh Township will host this meeting of unbeaten teams at Shade High School as part of the football co-op between the schools. Tanner Shirley continues to top the area passing statistics with 1,248 yards (67 of 102), while Jon Updyke (30 catches, 628 yards) leads in receiving yards. Ethan Black has 27 catches for 510 yards. The Indians’ Kyler Mauzy has made 24 of 27 extra-point kicks.
Uniontown (2-3) at Windber (4-1)
Last week: Valley 20, Uniontown 13; Berlin Brothersvalley 14, Windber 0.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Red Raiders: Uniontown has dropped two straight games after putting together two straight wins in Weeks 2 and 3. This is the second season since Uniontown left the WPIAL to play an independent schedule.
About the Ramblers: Last week, Windber suffered its first regular-season loss since Week 5 of the 2020 schedule and the first shutout loss since Week 5 of the 2016 season, ending a stretch of 62 games the Ramblers scored points.
Saturday
Claysburg-Kimmel (1-4) at Conemaugh Valley (0-4), 1 p.m.
Last week: Moshannon Valley 21, Claysburg Kimmel 14; Meyersdale 33, Conemaugh Valley 22.
Last meeting: Conemaugh Valley 42-13 in District 6 1A playoffs in 2021.
About the Bulldogs: Claysburg-Kimmel has lost four straight since winning the season opener against Everett. Quarterback Caleb Oakes has completed 32 of 82 passes for 523 yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Cole Claycomb leads the team in both rushing (225 yards) and receiving (315 yards).
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley remains winless after falling in a meeting of two teams searching for their first victory last week at Meyersdale. Despite his team playing only four games, Eli Darr is among the leading rushers in the area with 508 yards on 95 carries.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
