BEDFORD – After putting up seven points on the first possession of the game and forcing Bedford into a 3-and-out on the ensuing drive, Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus felt the momentum was swinging his team’s way Friday night.
But after failing to connect on big plays and allowing the Bisons to dictate the terms offensively, the Panthers quickly fell into a hole they couldn’t climb out of.
Bedford scored five unanswered touchdowns after being shut out in the first quarter and downed Penn Cambria 35-7.
“We’re really disappointed. We didn’t make enough plays,” Felus said. “Offensively we ran almost 60 plays, and usually when you run that many plays and get your tempo going, you expect more points on the board. For whatever reason, it wasn’t there tonight.
“We’re really going to evaluate that and figure out exactly what went wrong.”
Penn Cambria (5-3) took command on its opening drive of the game, marching 58 yards downfield and capping off a near 7-minute drive with a 4-yard touchdown run from quarterback Garrett Harrold.
The Panthers followed up the statement drive by forcing Bedford into a three-and-out, and the Penn Cambria sideline was buzzing as the first quarter closed.
The Bisons (7-1), however, found their groove in the second quarter as Penn Cambria apparently lost its step.
Bedford quarterback Mercury Swaim scored the first of his game-high three touchdowns with a 10-yard rush at 9:35 in the second quarter, and after the Panthers were stuffed on fourth down, Swaim floated a perfect spiral into the end zone and connected with running back Maxwell Washington for a 24-yard score.
Swaim dove straight through Panther defense for the 2-point conversion, and the Bisons had Penn Cambria reeling as they took a 15-7 lead into halftime.
“I give our guys credit for staying focused,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “We sputtered a little bit on offense in the first quarter, but we settled in there in the second half. We made a couple little adjustments and increased our aggressiveness.”
While the Bisons were rolling on offense and extended the lead to 15 in the third quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run from Washington, the Panthers sputtered against a physical Bedford defense.
Although running back Zach Grove provided a change of pace with 10 runs for 79 yards, Penn Cambria struggled to move the ball downfield and was forced to punt for the majority of the second half.
“I thought our kids played hard, and they played a good four quarters,” Felus said. “We just didn’t make those big plays. Bedford made more plays than we did.”
Swaim, who tied Washington for a team-leading 58 rushing yards, scored touchdown runs of 1 and 3 yards in the final 13 minutes of the game to cement the final score.
He became Bedford’s all-time leading scorer with his final touchdown run, surpassing the previous record of 338 points.
“Penn Cambria is a really tough team,” Swaim said. “They’re really physical, and they like to hit. It was just a tough, gritty win by our team. We knew we needed to come out in the second half, start scoring some more points and get some defensive stops. That’s exactly what we did, and I was really proud of my team and how they fought.”
The Panthers received two tackles for loss from Nate Little, and freshman Gavin Harrold chipped in with three receptions for 26 yards.
Penn Cambria will look to bounce back next week when it hosts Forest Hills (3-5).
“We have to finish this season out the right way,” Felus said. “We still have a lot to play for. We’re not there yet, and we’ve some players that have stepped up, but we need more guys to step up and make some more plays. The effort is there, the heart is there. We just have to make some adjustments.”
