HOLLIDAYSBURG – Bedford had trouble holding onto the football, but the Bisons weren’t going to let a trip to the PIAA Class AAA quarterfinals slip through their fingers again.
Bedford overcame four turnovers, as junior quarterback Mercury Swaim’s two third-quarter touchdown runs and a staunch defense carried the Bisons to a 28-13 victory over an inspired Central team on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
The win raised Bedford’s record to 9-0.
It also exorcised some of the demons from a one-point overtime loss in this round of the playoffs to Bald Eagle Area last year at the same venue.
“Going in at halftime (tied 7-7), we couldn’t have that happen again. We had to come out firing,” Bison senior linebacker Connor Clarke said. “We put two on the board quick (in the third quarter), and we just had to make it hold up for them.”
Although Central was playing without standout sophomore quarterback Jeff Hoenstine after a gruesome leg injury in the District 6 championship last week, it was Clarke’s interception at his own 33 with 3:22 left that preserved an eight-point lead and, essentially, the win. Bedford drove 37 yards after the pick for Elijah Cook’s 10-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach.
“That was awesome,” Clarke said with a reserved voice but a beaming smile. “I saw the waggle coming and happened to be in the right place at the right time to make it happen.”
It was apropos of a tremendous defensive performance by Bedford. The Bisons held Central to 149 yards, and the Scarlet Dragons’ only two scores came on short fields after turnovers.
“The first half, we weren’t ready,” said junior defensive end Josiah Weyandt, who had a sack and a couple of tackles for loss. “In the second half, we just came out and played our hearts out.”
Bedford only had 200 yards in offense itself, but it came at an opportune time.
On the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Swaim took the option up the middle for 62 of his team-high 96 yards and the go-ahead touchdown.
Then, after the Bisons recovered a fumble at the Central 25, Swaim dodged a tackle and slid into the end zone from the 2 on the next Bedford possession.
“They were getting gritty, so we had to be gritty, too,” Swaim said. “The men up front did a great job (on the touchdowns). I just hit my hole.”
Swaim also threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Steven Ressler in the second quarter that tied the game at seven.
Central lost for the first time in nine starts. The Dragons mixed a possession attack keyed by Parker Gregg’s 98 yards on 31 carries and a 7-yard touchdown run along with numerous trick plays, but they weren’t quite able to overcome the two-touchdown deficit.
“They’re really a good team. It’s hard to find anything you can do against them, because they’re so solid, and their defense isn’t going to give you big plays,” Central coach Dave Baker said. “We’re proud of our effort, but they were better than us tonight.”
Bedford will next face the winner of Saturday’s District 10 final between Grove City and Hickory. That game will be played next Friday or Saturday at a site to be announced.
“Our kids are three-time (District 5) champions, so they’ve played in big games before. Unfortunately, we didn’t play as well tonight as we would have liked, but, at the same time, we beat an undefeated team,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said.
Ressler was the hero of the first half for the Bisons. He tied the game when he tipped Swaim’s pass to himself while the defender covering him fell in the end zone for a 32-yard score.
Then, as time expired in the second quarter, he leaped high to bat down a Hail Mary pass from Daugherty near the goal line to keep the game knotted.
“I just wanted to try to make a play to see if we could get some momentum going. That’s all I was thinking about in the end zone,” Ressler said of the touchdown. “If we were losing at half, we probably would have been a little more down on ourselves and been a little more frantic, but we weren’t so we don’t have to worry about that now.”
Central pulled out all the stops almost from the outset. The Dragons tried a bounce pass early in the game and attempted an option pass in the second quarter.
Central also lined up multiple players in the wildcat, scoring its first touchdown when Hunter Smith lofted a 12-yard pass to Hunter Klotz, who jumped high over the defensive back in the back corner of the end zone to snag the ball with two hands.
