BEDFORD – November in Pennsylvania brings many things. Leaves continuing to fall from the trees, temperatures dropping and the start of high school football playoffs. On Friday night in the District 5-8-9 Class AAA subregional semifinal the Bedford Bisons (9-2) kept their season alive by defeating the Somerset Eagles (3-8) 48-14.
On the first play from scrimmage Somerset running back Dustin Hyde trucked over a Bisons defender to spring a 53-yard run, setting up the Golden Eagles in the red zone. Two plays later Somerset turned to trickery as Ethan Hemminger took a jet sweep and then threw the ball to a wide open Riley Zylstra in the back of the end zone to give the Golden Eagles a quick 7-0 lead.
“We were planning that for a while,” Zylstra said when asked if this was a play Somerset had been working on.
“I saw that ball in the air and thought ‘don’t drop it. Don’t drop it.’ It seemed to come in so slowly.”
After Bedford responded with a touchdown drive to tie the game, Somerset tried to go back to the well with the jet sweep pass by Hemminger. This time, however, the Bison defense was ready as Hemminger’s pass was intercepted by Steven Ressler. This set up a Bedford drive that was capped off by 7-yard touchdown run by Ressler to give Bedford a 14-7 lead.
In the second quarter, the Bedford defense struck again when Dayne Miller recovered a bad snap that went over the shoulder of Somerset quarterback Bradley Barndt. This set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Mercury Swaim.
The Bisons added another 1-yard touchdown run late in the first half, this one was by Ressler.
Bedford’s Spencer Ebersole kicked the second half off with a bang by returning the kick 73 yards to the Somerset 17. Two plays later, Cook hit pay dirt for the second time in the game to make the score 35-7 Bisons.
Ebersole’s long kick return was the start of a big second half, as he also picked off a pair of passes.
“He’s worked hard, he’s really developed and he’s played a lot more recently,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “He’s a good athlete who has worked hard and deserves the success he’s been getting and is continuing to improve.”
On the following Bedford possession, a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on Somerset led to an ejection and a short field for Bedford. This set up Swaim’s second touchdown run and a 41-7 advantage for the Bisons.
Zylstra hauled in a 5-yard pass from Barndt during the fourth.
With emotions running high, Steele was proud of his team for keeping their cool.
“During the course of the game, for the most part, our kids kept their mouths shut and played football,” Steele said. “We didn’t get any personal fouls or silly penalties. I’m proud of our kids for controlling their emotions.”
Somerset coach Bob Landis dismissed the penalties as “playoff emotion.”
“Guys trying to win a high school football game,” he added.
A 51-yard touchdown run by Bedford Trenton Price in the fourth quarter gave him 100 yards rushing, and set the final.
Price was one of two 100-yard rushers for the Bisons on Friday night.
