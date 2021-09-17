BEDFORD, Pa. – Appropriately, the much-anticipated meeting of undefeated LHAC powers Richland and Bedford wasn’t decided until the final play unfolded with only 1 second on the clock.
Bisons’ defensive back Kevin Ressler got his hand on a pass intended for Richland’s speedy back Grayden Lewis as the clock ran out in host Bedford’s 21-13 victory.
“It came down to when the zeroes were on the clock and they were able to make some defensive stops in the red zone,” said Richland coach Brandon Bailey, whose 3-1 Rams had a first-and-goal at the 5 before Bedford stopped four plays.
Richland had success on the ground in the second half, but with no timeouts remaining and the clock winding under a minute, the Rams were forced to put the ball in the air on three straight plays following a run for no gain on first down.
“We ran out of time that last series,” Bailey said.
“We were running the ball, but we didn’t have enough time to continue to run the ball. Once we got under 30 seconds, we had to put it in the air and we weren’t able to connect.”
Bedford improved to 4-0 and kept pace with undefeated conference teams Central and Penn Cambria.
“Two years in a row, they’ve both been just unbelievable games,” said Bedford coach Kevin Steele, whose Bisons beat the Rams 27-20 in front of an almost empty stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.
“Fortunately tonight, we had fans here to watch it.
“Their kids made plays. Our kids made plays. We certainly made a few mistakes as well, but we were able to gut it out and make it all happen.”
Defending LHAC champion Bedford rushed 37 times for 242 yards, led by junior Ethan Weber’s 94 yards on seven carries, including the first TD of the game on an 8-yard run and the eventual game-winner from 61 yards out in the third quarter.
Senior quarterback Mercury Swaim ran for 77 yards and a touchdown and threw for 47 yards.
But the Bisons defense made its own statement as Ressler had a late fourth-quarter interception before the Rams got the ball back and he batted away the final pass of the game.
Senior tackle Zach Vent had a key sack to force a Richland punt early in the fourth quarter, and he teamed with senior end Josiah Weyandt on a late sack. Weyandt also had a big sack in the second quarter.
“Defense was phenomenal,” Steele said. “They have a good offense. They have weapons and they’re tough to stop, so I’m really proud of us on the defensive side of the ball.”
Richland senior quarterback Kellan Stahl ran for 60 yards on 17 carries and completed 8 of 21 passes for 113 yards. Sophomore back Evan McCracken gained 63 yards – 48 of those in the second half when he sparked the offense.
“Those are two championship football teams,” Bailey said. “Hopefully, we are able to recover from that and win our games we play and go play for the district title. That’s our goal.”
Bedford forced an early Richland punt, then moved 92 yards in 10 plays as Weber ran in from the 8. Lizzy Martz made the first of her three extra points to give the Bisons a 7-0 advantage at 6:19.
Richland answered with a 66-yard march in 12 plays as Stahl scored from a yard out and Chris Cordek’s extra point made it 7-all with 41.4 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Swaim scored on a 4-yard run 6:32 before halftime to make it 14-7.
Richland closed within a point in the third quarter as Griffin LaRue hauled in an 18-yard pass from Stahl at 9:19. The Rams stopped Bedford’s Swaim for a 4-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the Bisons’ 34-yard line to set up the drive.
“Great defensive intensity, making plays and believing in each other,” Bailey said.
Weber took a pitch and broke loose along the sideline for a 61-yard touchdown to give the Bisons an eight-point advantage at 7:47 of the third.
“Ethan has worked hard and he’s a good football player,” Steele said. “That was a huge part of the game.
“They had some momentum rolling early on in the second half. Weber got that big TD run, which really turned out to be the winning score to win the game.”
Neither team scored the rest of the way, but there still was plenty of drama.
Bedford used nearly 6 minutes of game clock in 11 plays and moved to the Rams 29, but Richland’s defense forced a stop.
Ressler’s interception with 2:09 left seemingly gave Bedford some breathing room.
But after Lewis nearly intercepted a pass inside the Bisons’ 30-yard line, Bedford was forced to punt again. The officials had a lengthy discussion about whether Lewis caught the ball or if it hit the ground.
They ruled it an incompletion.
Richland took over at the 34 after a partially blocked punt. Stahl hit Sam Penna for 5 yards, then ran for 11 and 7 yards. A 6-yard dash by McCracken had Richland 5 yards away from the end zone, but the moving clock forced three passes.
“We were trying to yell to change the coverage, but the kids couldn’t hear us,” Steele said. “It wasn’t exactly what we wanted, but our kids are gritty. They made a play and made it happen. I’m super proud of our kids.”
Even in defeat, Bailey realized his players were part of a special night.
“One of the best regular-season high school football games I’ve been involved with,” Bailey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.