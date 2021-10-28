EBENSBURG, Pa. – While the Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic girls volleyball team carried momentum into Thursday’s fifth and deciding set, Bedford stared adversity in the face yet again.
The Bisons, whose senior class was a part of just one Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference victory when they were freshmen in 2018, climbed over another hurdle as they staved off a late Marauders charge to win their first LHAC title with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-13 victory at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.
“I think we’ve been working for this all season,” said Bedford senior outside hitter Natalie Lippincott, who produced a match-high 19 kills and added nine digs and five blocks. “I don’t know that we really thought we could do it at the beginning of the season, but as we began to play, it became reality. It’s something that we really wanted.”
Bedford (17-3, 13-3) was the only team in the conference to knock off Bishop Guilfoyle (19-2, 15-1). The Bisons also prevailed in five sets on Oct. 11.
Despite Bedford leading by five in the fifth set, Bishop Guilfoyle trimmed the deficit down to 14-12. Bedford first-year coach John Porta called timeout to quell the Marauders’ momentum.
After a Bedford hitting error, Lippincott’ kill attempt was dug out, but all the ball came back to the senior standout. Lippincott put the match away with a left-handed shot to record her 19th kill and start the celebration.
“We all said in the huddle, ‘We’ve been here before, we got to do this again in five.’ They were ready. Their heads never went down,” Porta said.
“They played as a team. It was a good team win.”
Bedford senior libero Emma Harclerode finished with 34 digs. Junior Bailey Stahlman added 16 kills and eight blocks. Senior Rylea Stayer netted 11 kills and four blocks, and freshman Rachel Weber contributed 11 service points. Laney Lafferty (24 assists) and Riley Ruffley (20 assists) orchestrated the offense.
There were 29 ties and 13 lead changes throughout the night.
Bedford had a chance to put the match away with a 20-17 lead in the fourth set, but Bishop Guilfoyle replied with a 5-0 spurt, highlighted by setter Abby Yahner’s incredible diving save that led to a crucial point, to force a fifth set.
“I’m super proud of how our girls played,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Rachel Potopa said. “They fought back so many times when we were down five or six points, rallied and came back and won a couple of those sets.
“We had a lot of kids who just stepped up, worked really hard and left everything out there on the court.”
Junior Lia Simanski led Bishop Guilfoyle, which lost in the LHAC finals for the second straight year, with 16 kills and 20 digs. Erin Yahner added 13 kills, 28 digs and three blocks. Abby Yahner provided 40 assists, 18 digs and 13 service points. The defense received contributions from Ava Taddei (17 digs), Maddie Myers (13 digs) and Caitlyn McConnell (10 digs).
After 10 ties in the first set, Bedford used a 4-1 surge to break away. Lippincott’s kill hugged the left line to give Bedford a 1-0 lead with a 25-22 victory.
Getting middle hitters Stahlman and Stayer involved early helped the Bisons run an efficient and balanced offense.
“Bailey Stahlman and Rylea Stayer are both excellent players,” Porta said.
“Our offense runs through them and it opens up our outsides. Both of them did an amazing job all night.”
An 8-0 run keyed by Abby Yahner’s serving allowed Bishop Guilfoyle to even the score in the second set.
Bedford fought back to tie, but the Marauders edged it out 25-23 on a Simanski kill.
A 5-0 spurt with Laney Lafferty at the service line gave Bedford a 25-16 triumph on the third set. Two Stayer aces capped the stanza.
“I think controlling the middle of the court and just trusting each other really got us this win,“ Lippincott said.
Bedford, currently on a 10-match winning streak, was one of four teams in the LHAC with 13-3 league records, but earned the bid thanks to its earlier victory at Bishop Guilfoyle.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
