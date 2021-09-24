BEDFORD, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop tallied the game’s first points against unbeaten Bedford on Friday.
Then the host Bisons responded with the next 41 points on their way to a 70-20 win over the Hilltoppers at Bedford Area High School.
Bedford (5-0) scored three return touchdowns during its rampage as it held a 48-14 lead at halftime.
Following a 2-yard run by the Hilltoppers’ Gavin Hockenberry with 4:47 left in the first, Bedford stormed ahead on a pair of Mercury Swaim touchdowns as the senior quarterback scored on runs of 1 and 40 yards.
A 6-yard run by Trent Price and Swaim’s 9-yard pass to Max Washington increased the Bisons lead to 28-7 just 66 seconds before Kevin Ressler’s 59-yard interception return for a touchdown came with 5:44 left in the second.
Price added another touchdown run – this one from 9 yards out – before Westmont Hilltop (2-3) broke the chain of Bedford scoring with Brayden Dean’s 1-yard plunge with 6 seconds left in the first half.
Ethan Weber returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards as time expired in the second to put Bedford ahead 48-14.
Bedford added two more touchdowns to its ledger on a 15-yard run by Washington and Weber’s 60-yard punt return.
Westmont Hilltop’s Madox Muto and Bedford’s Quincy Swaim exchanged touchdowns during the fourth quarter.
Mercury Swaim finished with 128 rushing yards and 124 passing yards while Dean led the Hilltoppers on the ground with 67 yards on 17 carries.
