ROARING SPRING – Matt Tokarczyk and Matt Edwards each shot an 80 to take the top-two individual spots, and their Bedford High School team won the boys competition in the District 5 Class 2A Golf Championship on Tuesday at Iron Masters Country Club.
Conemaugh Township’s Alex Boring was the girls medalist with a 102.
Tokarczyk and Edwards each qualified to compete in the PIAA Class 2A Boys Golf Championship at Heritage Hills Golf Course in York on Oct. 18.
Bedford had a 332 team score as Josh Topper shot an 84 and Luke Sell had an 88.
The Bisons will advance to the subregional tournament on Oct. 13 at Iron Masters.
Conemaugh Township placed second in the team competition with a 340 followed by Somerset (344), Shanksville-Stonycreek (411), Chestnut Ridge (417), McConnellsburg (417), North Star (418) and Everett (447).
