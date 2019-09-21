EBENSBURG – On a perfect night for high school football, the Bedford Bisons rode an explosive second half to a 48-15 victory over the Central Cambria Red Devils to remain undefeated.
Under picturesque skies, the host Red Devils received the opening kickoff and made an immediate statement on their first drive of the contest.
A 36-yard connection between Carter Seymour and Nate Wyrwas on the second play of the game pushed the Red Devils into Bisons’ territory, where Dylan Long finished the job.
Long carried five times on the opening drive, including a bruising 4-yard run to cap off the drive and put the Red Devils on top 6-0 in the early going.
“That first drive was perfect,” said Red Devils head coach Shane McGregor.
“We established the run and hit some play-action passes, then went down and punched it in.”
After surrendering the early score, the Bisons’ offense took the field for the first time and responded in earnest. Using a one-two punch of quarterback Mercury Swaim and running back Elijah Cook, the Bisons covered 60 yards in just four plays to take a lead they never relinquished.
Swaim set up a first-and-goal situation with a 28-yard run, then Cook powered home from two yards out for the touchdown. Sophomore kicker Lizzy Martz drilled the first of her six extra points of the evening to push the Bisons ahead 7-6.
After forcing the Red Devils to punt, the Bisons’ offense returned to the field and extended the advantage on their second drive of the game. Bedford had two touchdowns called back on the drive because of penalties, but their persistency paid off in the end.
Once again, it was Swaim leading the way, except this time he needed to rely on his arm and his legs. Swaim connected with receiver Gregory Edwards to convert a third-and-17 midway through the drive, then sprinted home from 7 yards out a few plays later to give his side a 14-7 lead.
On the evening, Swaim accounted for 214 yards of offense for the Bisons, 134 yards rushing with an additional 80 coming through the air. He also accounted for three touchdowns, two with his legs and the third with his arm.
“We feel like we have a lot of playmakers across the board and he (Swaim) had a big night tonight,” said Bisons coach Kevin Steele. “Our guys controlled the trenches and allowed some of our guys to have the plays that we did.”
Hoping to cut into the deficit before halftime, the Red Devils put together a 16-play drive that soaked over seven minutes off the game clock and kept the ball away from the potent Bisons’ offense for the remainder of the first half.
Dylan Long found his groove on the ground while Carter Seymour came through with some clutch throws to set up a last second field goal attempt. Nolan Johnson drilled the 22-yard field goal to set the halftime score at 14-9 in favor of the visiting Bisons.
Bedford only touched the ball twice in the first half, but scored on both possessions. That efficiency carried over to the second half of play where the Bisons took over the game in the third quarter.
Over the course of eight offensive plays in the quarter, the Bisons scored three touchdowns to pull away. Spencer Ebersole got the corner on a toss left and broke away for a 52-yard touchdown to get the end zone parade started.
Mercury Swaim built on his first half performance with a 51-yard touchdown run, followed up by a 28-yard touchdown pass to Steven Ressler on consecutive offensive snaps to continue the offensive onslaught. When the dust settled, the Bisons were in total control, leading 34-9 after 20 unanswered points.
While the Bisons’ offense was stampeding up and down the field, the Red Devils were stuck in neutral for most of the second half. Four straight drives ended in either punts of turnover on downs for the Red Devils, and the game was well out of hand when Long scored from 6 yards away with under 4 minutes left.
“Our biggest difference in the second half was our ability to get off the field defensively,” said Steele.
Still in front by three scores, the Bisons’ offense added two additional touchdowns in the fourth quarter to set the final. Elijah Cook found pay dirt for a second time on a 51-yard scamper, then freshman Maxwell Washington put an exclamation point on the victory with a 21-yard touchdown run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.