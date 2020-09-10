Bedford is looking to build on the success of its 2019 season, which saw the Bisons capture a District 5-8-9 Class AAA subregional title.
With a talented corps of returning starters, eight on offense and seven on defense, along with 21 returning letterwinners, Bedford was ranked first by the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference coaches.
“We are always optimistic, but I think with the group of athletes that we have, we are even more so than usual,” coach Kevin Steele said. “This group has a great deal of experience playing in high-level games and has a great desire to be successful.”
Steele noted that while his players had won the District 5-8-9 championship, the Bisons were disheartened that they did not advance further into the PIAA playoffs.
“I know that our kids were disappointed that they didn’t play the way that they hoped they would against Bald Eagle,” said Steele, whose squad fell 21-20 in overtime to the Eagles in the PIAA first round.
“We have a wealth of experience in big games and we open the season Sept. 11 against Chestnut Ridge and then play Richland in Week 2 so we are going to get tested right from the start.”
Seniors Steven Ressler and Elijah Cook along with junior Mercury Swaim provide diversity for the Bisons offense. Ressler and Swaim combined to pass for 1,135 yards and rush for 1,305 yards. Among six underclassmen who had at least 100 yards on the ground last season, Cook led the team in rushing with 967 yards on 149 carries.
The Bisons also have three returning starters on the offensive line with Hunter Cessna, Jaydin Vargas and Boyd Becker all back along with Ashton Dull moving from tight end to center.
Bedford’s defense is also expected to present a challenge for opponents with Cook, Dull and Connor Clarke returning at linebacker. All three have multiple years of experience.
Ressler, Swaim and Spencer Ebersole combined for 11 interceptions. The top eight tacklers from last season return. Dull led the team in tackles with 85 while Clarke and Ebersole each had 81.
Steele said that the biggest concern for the Bisons is depth, noting that if there are injuries, there is a drop-off from the first team to the backups.
“I could not be more proud of my players,” Steele said. “Despite the roller coaster ride that they have been through because of the coronavirus, they have continued to work hard and remained focused.”
