LANCASTER – Juniata quarterback Austin Montgomery, a Bedford Area High School graduate, was named Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week after his scintillating performance Saturday at Ursinus led the Eagles (1-2) to a 44-38 victory.
The senior quarterback did a little bit of everything as he threw four touchdowns while completing 17 of 25 passes for 229 yards. He also carried the ball 19 times for
111 yards and a score.
The last Juniata football player to be named Centennial Offensive Player of the Week was Ward Udinski in 2014, who also won the award after a win over Ursinus.
