WINDBER, Pa. – Even before the two teams took the field in Tuesday’s District 5 Class 2A boys soccer title game, Bedford coach Barrett Schrock told his Somerset counterpart Mark Wassilchalk that he expected a long night at Windber Stadium.
“Playing against Somerset, it always seems to come down to overtime and penalty kicks,” Schrock said after his team needed 80 minutes of regulation, two 15-minute overtime periods and six penalty-kick rounds to edge the rival Golden Eagles 1-0.
“Last year, it ended that way, not in our favor. We won a district championship a couple years ago the same way against Somerset.
“I told Mark last night, ‘We’re going to PKs. Have your PK team ready,’ ” Barrett said. “That’s how it always seems to go.
“They’re a great team and we seem to always battle it out.”
Bedford (18-1-1) will advance to face District 9 foe St. Marys Area at 5 p.m. Thursday at Windber Stadium.
Somerset, the defending District 5 Class 2A champion, closed a 14-4-2 season.
“It’s one of those things where you could almost set your calendar by it,” Somerset’s Wassilchalk said. “We’ve been here so many times, back and forth. It is great to be able to take a field and play consistent, competitive games year after year after year.
“The programs there and here truly do mirror themselves.”
Somerset had some momentum and pressure on the offensive side of the field throughout the first half.
“We played particularly well in the first half,” Wassilchalk said. “The second half, we tried to attack in a way that isn’t best for us. It spread us out. It wore us down a little bit. That was a momentum-changer.
“The way Bedford played had a lot to do with that. In the second half, the game kind of got away from us a little bit.”
Bedford reversed that trend with a strong second half and two overtime sessions that included multiple solid scoring opportunities.
“Bedford, hats off to them,” Wassilchalk said. “Well-coached, disciplined. Just in the end, we came up a little bit too short.”
Each team scored on all five attempts during the first round of the penalty kicks.
Bedford netted goals by Nate Kovach, Cole Taylor, Nate Clapper, Chase Bussard and Caleb Wigfield. Somerset received PK goals by Ben Witt, Isaiah Armstrong, Tanner Wassilchalk, Toby Walker and Liam Egal.
Each team sent five more players out for the second round of penalty kicks. Bedford’s Colin Gable scored.
Bisons goalkeeper Layne Richardson – who played the second half, both overtimes and the penalty-kick rounds – turned away Somerset’s Mason Chabol to end the game.
“I thought, ‘I have to make a save here,’ especially since the first one I thought I saved it and didn’t,” Richardson said. “I had to rebound and try to get another save.”
The Bisons goalkeepers put in extra work on penalty kicks at practice.
“We’ve been practicing it every day at practice for about two weeks,” Schrock said.
“I told him, ‘Just get one.’ He got the one he needed and we got the win.”
Richardson followed his coach’s orders.
“We’ve worked on that at practice for probably about a week and a half, so I was pretty prepared for it,” Richardson said.
“Last year, I thought about how we lost in a PK shootout. I thought, ‘There’s no way we’re doing that again.’ I kept it in my mind.”
Bedford had 19 shots, two more than Somerset.
Richardson made seven saves and Bedford starting goalkeeper Kyler Weyant had three saves in the first half.
Somerset goalkeeper Quintin Robison made 12 saves.
“Defensively, I couldn’t have asked more of our guys,” Wassilchalk said. “Q (Robison) played tremendous back in goal as he’s done all season. I’m proud of our guys. Proud of the effort.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
