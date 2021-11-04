ALTOONA, Pa. – Katelyn Shaffer usually is Sydney Taracatac’s target on corner kicks for the Bedford High School girls’ soccer team, but, when you don’t know anything but a half-decade of district championships like the Bisons, chances are you have more than a few players capable of playing the hero.
In Thursday night’s District 5-6 Class 2A final, it was Cassidy DeHaven.
DeHaven, a junior, headed home Taracatac’s corner at the goal mouth with 5:03 remaining for the lone goal of the match as top-seeded Bedford edged upstart Bald Eagle Area, 1-0, to win its sixth straight District 6-2A trophy at Mansion Park.
“It feels unreal,” a smiling DeHaven said, looking for words as her emotions bubbled over.
“I just stuck with it. It feels like all the work I’ve put in and the team put in really paid off.”
It was starting to feel dangerously like it might not come. Bedford had nine shots and eight corners in the second half, and that doesn’t even include about a dozen attempts that went just wide, high or off the crossbar.
“Oh my gosh, we had so many opportunities, so many opportunities. We just didn’t capitalize on any. I think it was the high pressure. All of a sudden, there’s five minutes left and it’s 0-0,” Shaffer said. “(DeHaven’s header) was so beautiful.”
Shaffer was right next to DeHaven when the diminutive junior forward scored the deciding goal and was the first to deliver a hug before DeHaven was swarmed by teammates. DeHaven said she didn’t expect to be the recipient of the corner feed, by Taracatac was looking at her the whole way.
“I have a lot of faith in my teammates on my corner kicks. Usually they’re going to Katelyn Shaffer but we’ve had other people score on them. We have other options. I kicked it and it was a perfect ball,” Taracatac said. “I saw it go over Katelyn off Cassidy’s head straight into the goal. Amazing. I was looking long.”
Bison goalkeeper Peyton Gable only had to stop two shots to record the shutout but she came up with a big save right out of halftime to keep the match scoreless when BEA’s Falen McHenry broke in on her one-on-one.
“Initially, I was super-nervous. I got too far out but I adjusted,” Gable said.
Gable’s stop seemed to wake up the 19-1 Bisons.
“We just told them to try to make some better decisions, maybe some shorter, quicker passes. We told them we don’t care who’s the hero,” Bedford coach Jeff Thomas said of halftime adjustments.
Bald Eagle (11-8-1) was a darkhorse in the bracket, entering as the No. 6 seed, upsetting third-seeded Westmont Hilltop, then getting by Juniata, which had upset second-seeded Martinsburg Central, both by 1-0 scores. DeHaven’s goal was the first the Eagles had allowed in four matches. Bedford had scored double-digit goals nine times this season.
“They move the ball very well. Their passing and possession is excellent,” Eagles coach Jared Moore said. “Our girls played a great game. They left it all out there.”
The Bisons next will play the consolation match winner from District 3 in the opening round of interdistricts.
“It feels like the dedication and the hard work we’ve put in this season has really paid off. I think we’re looking forward to what we can do next,” junior Grace Sarver said. “It was nerve-racking.”
“We just needed to stay cool, keep calm and play our game, DeHaven said.
Bedford had the only three shots in a scoreless first half, but, in a storyline that would continue much of the match, the Bisons’ best chances in the first 40 minutes didn’t get to Eagles keeper Angelina Grieb.
Shaffer was wide left on attempts from seven and 15 yards after being set up by Grace Sarver in the middle of the half, and, at the 16:17 mark, Kaitlyn Richardson also was wide left from 15 off a Juliana Taylor feed.
About 90 seconds later, Shaffer made a nice entry pass that the BEA defense was able to eject from the goal area.
With 1:24 to go before the intermission, Sarver’s boot from about 18 yards away was deflected to the right of net.
Bald Eagle dictated play in the first 10 minutes, drawing a corner kick and later a free kick from 25 yards out but wasn’t able to test Gable.
“It’s a six-pete. It feels great,” Shaffer said.
