MARTINSBURG – It may have taken a little bit for the Bedford girls basketball team's offense to get going Saturday night in the District 5-6 Class 4A semifinals, but once it did, there was no turning back. The Bisons outscored Central by 12 points in the third quarter as they went on to double up the Scarlet Dragons, 50-25, to punch their ticket to Thursday's district title game.
“Good defense and try to feed it inside,” Bedford coach Blaine Shuke said of the game plan. “If it’s not there kick it back out, and hit the 3 if you can.
“(Sydney Taracatac) was good from the foul line. The girls made some nice passes in the post to help.”
Starting in that third quarter, it would be Jordan Brown off the inbounds play to start the Bedford explosion. That was later followed by a tic-tac-toe sequence resulting in a Taracatac bucket with 4:45 to go. Taracatac, a junior guard, wasn’t done there. Off a rebound, she would get a turnaround jumper for two of her game-high 23 points to give Bedford a 39-15 lead after three quarters. Bedford outscored Central 19-7 in the pivotal third frame.
“Our team was good moving the ball around the circle, our chemistry was really good tonight,” Taracatac said.
That was after Taracatac endured some early foul trouble.
“That’s always worrisome,” Shuke said. “We’ve got some size to us. Even with Syd out, we’re still a pretty good sized group. While we have them, we’re enjoying it.”
Taracatac wasn’t done there as she got a steal in fourth quarter and converted that for a bucket after getting a putback about a minute earlier.
“She gets really good position, and she’s great at drawing fouls,” Central coach Drew Ebersole said of Bedford's leading scorer. “She’s really good at getting position, and she wore us down as she went on. She’s a good player.”
Josie Shuke added 10 points for Bedford, which also defeated Central 59-31 on Jan. 26. Central will rejoin the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference next season.
Ebersole, who just completed his first year at Central's helm, noted just how difficult this year has been for them.
“We’ve had an up-and-down year all over the place,” he said. “People in and out of the lineup – coaches included.
“(Bedford)’s a really good team. You have to do everything fundamentally sound down to making your baskets.”
Bailey Heuston, Morgan Knepp and Kacie Kreider led Central (11-6) with six points each.
Bedford (11-7) will meet No. 1 seed Tyrone in the championship game on Thursday at a site and time to be announced.
