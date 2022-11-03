HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. – Falling behind early is nothing new for the Bedford girls soccer team this season. In fact, the Bisons don’t see it as a big challenge in the bigger picture.
“One goal is nothing,” Bedford coach Jeff Thomas said. “We’ve been there before. We’ve started off games this year we were down 1-0.
“You just got to play your game, stay focused, try to possess the ball and when you get the opportunities, take advantage of them.”
They had plenty of spots where they were shut down by the top-seeded Central Scarlet Dragons, but it was just enough to keep the game in a good spot.
A late goal from Cassidy DeHaven tied the game late to end the District 5-6 Class 2A championship in a 1-1 draw through two overtime periods at Tiger Stadium. The Bisons ended up advancing after winning the penalty kick situation 3-1.
“I knew I had to go up there and go to the corner,” Bedford’s Taylor Diehl said of kicking in the game-winner. “I had my team behind me if I missed it, and I knew they were going to support me no matter what.”
That handed the Scarlet Dragons their first setback of the season and gives Bedford their seventh straight district championship.
Central got the advantage within about six minutes as Kira Trexler scored the opening goal to make it 1-0 at the half.
The Bisons had a key opportunity late in the first half as Rachel Leydig had a breakaway chance, which was turned away by Darcy Heltzel.
During the final minutes of the second half, DeHaven forced the extra session as she took a feed from Leydig to level the match.
“(Leydig) crosses me the ball a lot, and I know that she’s going to get it across,” DeHaven said. “I just need to be there to be on that back post and get it in.”
Thomas felt that was a testament to DeHaven’s efforts throughout her career.
“She seems like she’s got those big-time game goals,” he said. “She had one of those last year when we played Altoona, and it seems like when we need her to step up, she always does.”
“They kind of started having the momentum there towards the end, but I really thought we could hold on,” Central coach Randy Trexler said.
“I knew we were tired. I knew Bedford was tired. It was a lucky shot from that angle. That’s a pretty wild shot. Congrats to them, and hopefully we’re back next year.”
Diehl couldn’t have been prouder of the Bisons effort to continue what has been a great run for the program.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “This has been a rebuild year, and these girls have worked so hard, and it’s unbelievable what we can do when we play soccer.”
DeHaven credits her team for standing by each other even when times get tough.
“We’re just confident in each other that we’ve got each other’s backs,” she said. “We know if I’m not going to get there, then someone else will.”
Bedford will get the reward of hosting the District 7 runner-up while Central will travel to the District 9 Champion on Tuesday at a time to be announced.
