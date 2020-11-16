The Bedford girls soccer team is in the PIAA Class AA semifinals for the third time in four seasons. Thanks to a 5-0 victory Saturday over Villa Maria Academy in the quarterfinals, the Bisons face District 7 champion North Catholic at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mars High School with a trip to Hershey at stake.
North Catholic (14-2-1) is the District 7 champion for the second straight season. The Trojans defeated Avonworth 1-0 on Nov. 7 when junior Jayden Sharpless buried a shot from 30 yards out. On Saturday, North Catholic downed District 9 champion Clearfield 5-2. Sharpless supplied a hat trick, while sophomore Lauren McDonald and senior Tori Michalski added goals.
This is the second consecutive season the Trojans have advanced to the semifinals. Last year, Villa Maria Academy prevailed 4-2.
Bedford (14-0) avenged last season’s 1-0 loss to Villa Maria with a shutout of its own.
Sophomore Grace Sarver tallied four goals in the victory and now has 75 for her career.
Senior Robyn Casalena added a goal. Junior Katelyn Shaffer assisted on two goals.
Bedford has outscored its opponents 108-2 this season with 12 shutouts. One of the two goals allowed came on a penalty kick.
Senior goalkeeper Lindsay Mowry has compiled 56 career clean sheets. The Bisons are in the state semifinals for the third time in four seasons.
Sarver leads the Bisons attack with 35 goals. Shaffer has posted 15 goals and a team-leading 16 assists. Casalena (12 assists) and junior Sydney Taracatac (13 assists) both have 10 goals.
Twenty players have scored a goal in a varsity game this season. Junior Lizzy Martz has seven goals, while Abby Donaldson produced five goals. Senior Jordan Brown has amassed seven assists.
The Class AA championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium. District 4 champ Bloomsburg and District 11 victor Allentown Central Catholic meet in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Bedford won the PIAA Class AA title in 2018.
