ALTOONA – It’s getting to the holiday season, which means it’s also that time of year When Bedford High School girls’ soccer steps into the spotlight.
The Bisons are the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to championships.
“It’s like Christmas morning,” senior goalkeeper Lindsay Mowry said. “You think you know what you are going to get, but, when you get it, it’s more exciting.”
The Bisons presented their program with its fifth straight District 5-6 Class AA championship on Wednesday night, scoring three times in the first 22:10 of the second half in prevailing over Westmont Hilltop, 3-0, in the finals at Mansion Park Stadium.
Senior Abby Donaldson had an assist and a goal less than 90 seconds apart as the top seed ran its record to 13-0 and earned a spot in the PIAA playoffs.
“This is our fifth year here, and my fourth year. We knew we wanted this. We wanted it very badly, and we knew we were going to get it,” said Donaldson, a three-year starter. “The second half, we just came out to play our game, which is possession. We pass it around, wear them out. It pays off.”
Bedford outshot Westmont 18-3 and had all nine corner kicks in the match.
After a scoreless first half, the Bisons scored on three of their first shots after the intermission.
Sydney Taracatac put the Bisons on the board with an unassisted 25-yard rocket into the upper-left corner of the net at the 33:07 mark of the second half. Bedford then put it away with goals on consecutive shots about 15 minutes later. Donaldson made a nifty feed to a cutting Katelyn Shaffer for the marker with 19:12 left in the match before finding herself with the ball, gliding through the defense and putting the ball across the goal mouth to set the final 1:22 later.
“I knew we were going to do it,” Taracatac said. “I had faith in my team, and everyone had faith in each other. When I saw the ball at my feet, I just kicked it. I knew it had to go in.”
Taracatac is one of five junior starters for the Bisons, who start five seniors.
Bedford has won at least one interdistrict playoff game in each of the past three seasons, including a state title in 2018.
Bisons coach Jeff Thomas said success breeds success.
“It definitely helps if you’re losing three or four and you have that good core coming back every year. It definitely makes it easier,” Thomas said. “It was a matter of time. That’s what I told them. Just keep moving off the ball. It was just a matter of time until it was going to go in.”
The second seed, Westmont finished the season 12-4.
“With a young team, this is an awesome opportunity to see what winning does,” Hilltoppers coach Curtis Lichtenfels said. “It breeds good quality play, which we witnessed tonight. I thought we played one of the best games we played all year. Unfortunately, we were on the short side of the stick.”
Two of the Hilltoppers’ four setbacks have come against Bedford by a combined 7-0.
“They always know where each other is going to be, and they’re really good at working those triangle passes on the outside. They’re super hard to defend,” Westmont senior captain Lauren Mock said.
Bedford was the aggressor through most of the first half, amassing almost all of its eight shots and five corners over the last 18 minutes. However, Westmont keeper Sabrina Zimmerman only needed to stop four of those attempts, although a couple were from point-blank range.
Julia Taylor was turned away after a steal at the 12:51 mark, then some passing between Taylor and Grace Sarver deep in the penalty area resulted in a Katelyn Shaffer shot from in close that Zimmerman had to knock down.
Tartarac fired a rocket off a free kick from 25 yards away that Zimmerman fielded with 1:32 left.
Westmont only took two shots, both coming on the same sequence around the 4-minute mark. Marion Parker, while battling a defender for the ball, got an attempt off from 7 yards out that Mowry blocked.
The ball bounded high to the Hilltoppers’ Addy Carbaugh, but her contested follow was wide.
Eventually, though, the good opportunities Bedford was piling up were going to net dividends.
“It’s just our game. It’s to possess the ball,” Donaldson said. “It’s going to come. And, when it does, it’s amazing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.