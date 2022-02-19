EBENSBURG – Leading by a point in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, the Bishop McCort Catcholic girls basketball team needed just one stop Saturday night to win the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference crown.
A miscommunicated gameplan on defense, however, sent the Crimson Crushers home empty-handed.
Bedford’s Riley Ruffley was left all alone under the basket and sank the ball at the buzzer as Bishop McCort fell in a heartbreaker, 45-44.
“That’s a tough one to lose,” Bishop McCort coach John Hahn said. “Winning the Laurel Highlands was our first big goal this season, but that just didn’t happen.”
Bishop McCort (21-3) took the lead late following a successful foul shot from Gianna Gallucci.
The Crimson Crushers coach said the plan was to double up on Natalie Lippincott – who typically leads Bedford’s breakout – on the in-bound and force another player to dribble the ball down the court.
Once the ball was put in play, the Crimson Crushers were supposed to go back to their man-to-man defense.
Somewhere along the line, the game plan was miscommunicated as Lippincott was double-teamed the entire way down the court, leaving Ruffley wide open for the game-winner.
“We wanted to double Lippincott so she wasn’t able to get the ball and then drop back into man (coverage), Hahn said. “Our one player thought we were supposed to double Lippincott the whole way down the floor, and it left the other girl wide open.”
The Crimson Crushers trailed for much of the fourth quarter and traded the lead with Bedford for the final three minutes.
Bedford (20-4) took a two-point lead with under two minutes to go with a basket from Ruffley, but a shot underneath from Bishop McCort’s Bria Bair notched the game up at 43.
Galluci was fouled with about 15 seconds remaining and converted on the first of two attempts, but despite a big rebound from Bair, the Bisons took possession with only eight seconds to go, leading to Ruffley’s eventual game-winner.
“The ending wasn’t drawn up that way, but it worked,” Bedford coach William Shuke said. “We just took it up the court hard and fast, and they left Riley wide open under the hoop. It wasn’t how we chalked it up, but girls still did what they were supposed to do.”
Bedford received contributions from three double-digit scorers and was led by senior Sydney Taracatac’s game-high 17 points.
The Crimson Crushers were led offensively by Lexi Martin, who scored 14 points. Bair contributed 11 in the loss.
With three assists in the game, Bishop McCort’s Bailey Shriver achieved her 500th career assist.
It was the second-consecutive year that Bishop McCort fell in the conference title game after losing to Forest Hills a season ago.
While he admitted the loss will sting for a few days, the Crimson Crushers coach is now attempting to turn his team’s attention to the district playoffs.
Bishop McCort holds the No. 1 seed in District 6 Class AA and will play Thursday at home against the winner of Monday’s play-in matchup between West Branch and Purchase Line.
“I learned a few things to help get us prepared for the playoffs,” Hahn said. “We have a lot more to play for, and there’s still a great opportunity ahead of us.”
