ALVERTON, Pa. – Bedford freshman Kross Cassidy was the lone wrestler to win gold at Wednesday’s Southmoreland Holiday Classic.
Cassidy pinned Elizabeth Forward’s Damon Michaels in 5:06 for the 139-pound title.
Bedford’s Kylar Claycomb, Somerset’s Zane Hagans and United’s Gideon Bracken all finished in second place. At 215, Claycomb was pinned in 2:57 by Butler’s Landon Christie. Keystone Oak’s Christian Flaherty won by fall in 1:42 over Hagans at 285. McGuffey’s Lucas Barr pinned Bracken in 2:40.
United’s Josef Garshnick took third place at 114. At 145, Somerset’s Logan Baker finished in fourth place.
