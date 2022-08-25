BEDFORD, Pa. – The Bedford Bisons are missing some marquee names from a team that posted the program’s third consecutive 10-win season in 2021.
Graduated standouts Mercury Swaim, Josiah Weyandt, Trent Price, Boyd Becker and Zach Vent are on that list, with others.
But the Bisons still have plenty of experience and firepower back as they attempt to extend a streak of four straight District 5-8 Class 3A subregional championships.
“We lost some players, but they instilled the right stuff in us,” said senior returning back Ethan Weber.
“They were winners, but now they made us winners. We know to work hard because of watching them work hard.”
Bedford went 10-2 last season, beating Clearfield 54-12 in the subregional title game at Bisons Stadium.
Among the highlights in that contest were Bedford’s 27 unanswered points and a 20-play, 8-minute, 24-second scoring drive.
“We’ve all been super committed in the summer,” said senior Kevin Ressler, who will move to quarterback after playing the role of an often electrifying receiver last season. “Getting everybody back in there for summer workouts and having them stay committed was big.
“It’s nice seeing other guys coming back and talking about the tradition and them being a part of it, too,” Ressler added. “It makes us part of something bigger. It’s not just about us.”
Coach Kevin Steele, in his 13th season at Bedford (86-50) and 17th overall (112-77), appreciates such comments from his experienced leaders.
“We’re very fortunate to have some very good players,” Steele said. “We’ve been very fortunate and hopefully that continues.
“We have some skill kids returning, but we have some holes on the line. We have kids that are working hard and stepping up. That’s part of the excitement of high school football. Every year presents new challenges and new opportunities for kids.”
Bedford has gone a combined 30-6 during the past three seasons, including a run to the state semifinals two years ago.
They’ll certainly miss Swaim, The Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and Player of the Year in 2020.
But Steele is counting on Ressler to make a smooth transition at quarterback in the always-tough Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“He’s a great athlete,” Steele said. “He’s athletic. He’s fast. He’s smart. We’re excited to see him under center to see what he can do.
He’s very coachable and he’s had a great summer.
“It certainly helps to have Ethan Weber and Max Washington somewhere behind him or beside him.”
Ressler caught 17 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver last season. He had a great chemistry with Swaim and could make an athletic or acrobatic catch when it counted. At both cornerback and safety in 2021, Ressler ranked second in the area with five interceptions and was a Tribune-Demoract first-team all-area defensive back.
Weber had 37 carries for 385 rushing yards and five TDs. He caught 16 passes for 350 yards and two scores. Weber also had 355 kickoff return yards and 171 punt return yards.
“That’s something that you can’t replace or you can’t learn on the practice field,” Weber said of the game experience and postseason runs. “There is pressure. There is everything that comes into play and that’s when players really step up and tap into what they can do.”
A senior, Washington rushed for 222 yards and five scores on 39 carries and had 18 receptions for 424 receiving yards and five TDs. He added 205 kickoff return yards in 2021.
“Keep making goals, keep working. Don’t think you’re too good. Just stay working,” Washington said of the approach to a new season. “Just keep doing your job, know what your job is during the play.
“Just approach it like you approach every other season,” Washington said. “Set high goals and ball out every game.”
In addition to missing Swaim, who both rushed and passed for more than 1,000 yards and was a star on defense, the Bisons must fill holes along the offensive and defensive lines.
Center Dom Whetstone and tackle Jake Styer are senior returning starters on the line. Seniors Tyler Zuck and Parker Sigler also are key players in the line mix.
“Our kids have had a great summer and have worked really hard,” Steele said. “We have great senior leaders who are still hungry and are looking for another great season.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
