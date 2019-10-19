PATTON – Losing two straight games coming into Friday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest at Cambria Heights, Bedford relied on its stingy defense to turn the tide. The Bisons forced a turnover just when the Highlanders seemed to be picking up steam in the second quarter.
A time-consuming drive plus two touchdowns in the third quarter allowed the Bisons to take a commanding four-touchdown lead as the visitors brought home a 34-6 triumph at Cambria Heights Athletics Stadium.
“Any win in this conference is a good win,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said.
“We’ve had some adversity the last two weeks. I felt we had a great week of practice. I thought we came up here against a pretty solid, physical football team, came out and played well.”
Sophomore quarterback Mercury Swaim totaled 157 rushing yards on just 12 carries and passed for 83 yards for the 7-2 Bisons, who averaged 9.7 yards per carry while piling up 280 yards on 29 carries. Senior Miles Washington accounted for three total touchdowns, hauling in a 29-yard touchdown reception and rumbling for 5 and 41-yard scores.
Friday was an emotional night for the 5-4 Highlanders, who have clinched a spot in the District 6 Class AA playoffs. It was senior night for eight veterans and the first game since junior Katie Wentz’s sudden passing on Saturday.
“We don’t make excuses,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “We just didn’t play well tonight. Credit Bedford, they’re a good football team.
“They controlled the line of scrimmage, which was the difference in the game.”
Four Cambria Heights turnovers led to 21 Bedford points.
After piling up 474 yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 84 carries over the past two weeks, Cambria Heights senior fullback Tyler Trybus was limited to 85 yards on 27 carries, a 3.1 yards per carry average.
“Obviously their identity is smash-mouth, ground-and-pound football,” Steele said. “We were able to, for the most part, negate that and control their running game and force them into throwing the ball.”
On its second drive, Bedford needed just three plays to find the end zone.
Swaim ran a quarterback draw for 33 yards. Two plays later, Swaim rolled right and found Washington for a 29-yard touchdown pass. Lizzy Martz’s kick made it 7-0 with 5:05 left in the first.
With 8:27 left in the second, Trybus converted a third down but was stripped of the ball, which was recovered by Swaim. Bedford then chewed 7:11 off the clock and capped a 16-play drive with Washington’s 5-yard scamper.
The Bisons gained 15 yards on third-and-11 to keep the series alive. Bedford led 14-0 at halftime.
“It’s their senior night and they’ve had some adversity in their new school. Our thoughts and prayers go out to that particular young lady’s family,” Steele said. “So it was big for us to come out and get the edge mentally.”
Spencer Ebersole’s interception ended Cambria Heights’ first drive of the second half. Four plays later, Steven Ressler took a pitch and slithered inside the right pylon for a 11-yard score to go up 21-0.
Cambria Heights turned the ball over on downs on its next drive. Six plays later, Swaim faked a handoff and outraced the defense for an 18-yard touchdown.
Bedford led 28-0 after three frames.
The Highlanders finally cashed in on a 16-play march that took seven minutes off the clock. Trybus rumbled in from a yard out to prevent the shutout.
Washington’s 41-yard touchdown with 5:25 left set the final.
