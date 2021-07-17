ST. MICHAEL – Andrew Lazor went 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs at the plate and also pitched the final 2 1/3 innings in relief to notch the victory on the mound to lead Bedford to an 8-7 triumph over Philipsburg on Saturday during the first day of the Region 7 Tournament in Pool A.
With the score deadlocked at 6-all in the fifth, Lazor tripled to center field to drive in Joey Koontz. Lazor later scored the eventual game-winning run.
In the seventh, Philipsburg (11-2) scored a run to pull within one. However, Lazor notched the final out as Bedford (20-2) improved to 1-0 in pool play.
Bedford meets Yough, a 2-0 victor over St. Michael, at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Michael.
Philipsburg tallied five runs off Bedford starting pitcher Trenten Mellott in the second inning to lead 5-2.
Koontz was 2-for-5 with three runs scored. Jesse Chamberlain (two RBIs), Joey Huxta and Mellott (two RBIs) all provided two hits for Bedford, which scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to force a 5-all tie.
Philipsburg's Parker White went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Nick Coudriet finished 3-for-5 and an RBI. Nate Gustkey drove in two runs.
Coudriet and Jake DeSimone provided RBI singles in the second inning. Gustkey drove in two with a single in the same inning.
Mellott allowed five earned runs over the first two innings. Jared Dowey allowed one run over the next 2 2/3 frames. Both Dowey and Lazor struck out three hitters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.