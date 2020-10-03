SIDMAN – Bedford used a strong mix of running and passing to defeat Forest Hills at G.H. Miller Stadium last night.
Mercury Swaim led the way for Bedford, as he completed 9 of 15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 106 yards on nine carries, with one rushing touchdown. Swaim’s strong play, along with a defense that gave up only one touchdown, led the Bisons to a 49-6 rout of Forest Hills
“We’re very fortunate to have some very good football players right now who work hard to do things the right way,” said Bedford coach Kevin Steele. “We were able to mix up our running attack with our passing game and create some big plays. We kind of had them on their heels at times on defense.
“From our defensive perspective we did a good job. We are proud of our effort in all three phases tonight.”
Bedford used two big plays on its first possession to set up its opening score. Ethan Weber led off the game with an 18-yard scamper. Two plays later, Swaim connected with Gregory Edwards for a 21 yard pass, setting up the Bisons deep in Rangers territory. Swaim capped the drive two plays later with an six yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown. Lizzy Martz added the PAT to give Bedford an early 7-0 lead.
Forest Hills responded with a first down on a pass from Zach Myers to Brad Madigan. However, the Bedford defense yielded only one total yard on the next three plays, forcing a Rangers punt.
The Bison quickly marched down the field to add to their lead. Trent Price rumbled 16 yards to spark the drive. Swaim then found Connor Clarke for 11 yards. Two plays later, Steven Ressler rattled off a 17-yard run to move the ball in Forest Hills territory. Ressler capped off the drive two plays later with a catch and run.
Swaim hit Steven Ressler on a crossing route. A Rangers defender pushed Ressler toward the sideline. However, Ressler maintained his balance and stayed in bounds for a 29 yard touchdown reception. Martz added her second PAT to push the lead to 14-0.
A 16-yard Forest Hills punt after a three-and-out gave Bedford great field position for their next drive. An 11-yard scamper by Weber and a 24 yard completion from Swaim to Dayne Miller gave the Bison a first and goal at the Rangers 3-yard line.
Weber powered into the end zone on the next play to give Bedford a 20-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Forest Hills looked like it would get back into the game on its next possession. Damon Crawley rushed for 25 yards on five carries, helping the Rangers move the ball into Bedford territory. However, like they did early in the game, the Bison defense stood tall, forcing a Forest Hills punt.
The Bison used their advantage on the offensive line later in the half to extend their lead.
After an Easton Toth fumble, they took possession on the Forest Hills 41. They ran the ball six straight plays, netting 29 yards.
With the Rangers loading up for the run, Bedford went to the air to cap off the drive. Swaim found Weber for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Ressler scored on the two-point conversion, diving into the end zone after going around the right side, to give Bedford a 28-0 lead.
The Rangers had some big plays late in the first half, but could not string together plays, or drives. On their next offensive play after the Bedford touchdown, Myers and Crawley connected for a catch and run of 23 yards for a first down. However, the drive stalled there and forced a punt. After a Bedford fumble, Crawley had back to back runs of 36 yards and 16 yards to move onto Bedford’s side of the field. However, two incompletions, a run for no gain, and a sack turned the ball over on downs to the Bison.
Bedford nearly scored on a Hail Mary on the last play of the first half. The Bison snapped the ball from midfield with 2 seconds left in the half. Swaim scrambled around in the pocket, and rolled to the right to buy time. He then unleashed a throw toward the end zone. Ressler came back for the ball, catching it at the 2-yard line. However, a group of Rangers defenders were able to keep Ressler out of the end zone to keep the halftime score 28-0 in Bedford’s favor.
Any thought of a Forest Hills second half comeback quickly evaporated. On the third play of the second half Myers threw a pass that intercepted by Clarke, who returned the pick 25 yards for a touchdown to give Bedford a 35-0 lead.
“That’s nice for a defense,” said Steele. “Those kids are obviously working hard. Connor Clarke is a great kid who does a lot of things really well. It is nice to see him get some recognition with the big play here tonight.”
Bedford got touchdown runs of 83 yards by Ressler and 21 yards by Max Washington in the second half.
In between the Ressler and Washington touchdown runs, Forest Hills found the end zone on and 11-yard scoring strike from Myers to Colten Cornell in the back of the end zone. The ball appeared to go through the hands of a Bison defender before Cornell secured it in the back corner of the end zone. The touchdown pass was set up by a 53-yard pass from Myers to Madigan. The two-point conversion run failed, setting the final at 49-6 in favor of the Bison.
“Bedford is a very good team,” said Forest Hills coach Justin Myers. “They have a passing game and a running game that are very hard to stop. Overall I thought we played pretty well. The score is a blowout but the first half we were one step behind them. We are a bunch of young kids who are playing football, and playing hard. We did make some plays in the first half, and we came out and played them pretty even for most of the second half.”
