BEDFORD – Somerset had Bedford’s number by winning five out of the past seven meetings coming into Friday’s homecoming matchup. But the Bisons proved early on this was going to be a new chapter in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference series.
Bedford found top gear rather quickly, as evidenced with six touchdowns on six first half drives, using an effective blend of the triple-option ground game and an efficient passing attack. Sophomore quarterback Mercury Swaim piled up 177 passing yards in the first half to compliment a punishing running game that totaled 340 yards on the night as Bedford dismantled Somerset by a 48-16 margin.
“We were just able to establish our running game,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “Once they were coming down hard against the run, we were able to mix in some play action and hit some big plays as well. Our kids up front did a great job, credit to Jesse Arnold, Deran Miller, Hunter Cessna, Jaydin Vargas and Boyd Becker. Obviously, they’re controlling the trenches and allowing us to move the ball the way we have.”
Bedford improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2015. Swaim completed his first six passes and finished 8 of 9 for 177 yards and two scores through the air, while adding 50 yards and two scores on the ground.
Somerset slipped to 1-5. The Golden Eagles did not gain a first down until there was 1 second left in the first half.
“Bedford’s a good football team,” Somerset coach Bob Landis said. “Coach Steele had them prepared on both sides of the ball. They did a nice job tonight.
“When they get that run game going, it opens up their pass game.”
It took Bedford 12 plays to find paydirt to begin the game. Swaim scored from a yard out to cap a march lasting 6:23. The kick was blocked.
After a Somerset three-and-out, Bedford needed just six plays to score more points than in last year’s 11-7 loss to the Golden Eagles. Swaim faked a handoff and followed his pulling guard in for a 9-yard touchdown run. Lizzy Martz converted the first of her six extra points to go up 13-0.
Elijah Cook, who led the Bisons with 86 yards on eight carries, started the next series with a 30-yard scamper and then put an exclamation point on it with a 19-yard touchdown run. Bedford led 20-0 early in the second.
A fumbled snap on a punt led to Bedford taking over at the Somerset 20. Two plays later, Miles Washington took a misdirection pitch and found the end zone from 14 yards out.
Following a Somerset turnover on downs, Swaim faked a pitch and hit Steven Ressler down the seam perfectly in stride for a 73-yard touchdown strike.
To close the half, Swaim scrambled to his left, stayed behind the line of scrimmage and hit Mark Zimmerman in the end zone with a 25-yard touchdown pass to lead 41-0 at the half.
Somerset scored on its first two drives in the second half. Dustin Hyde, who finished with 84 yards on 12 rushes, and Brad Barndt scored from 2 and 4 yards out, respectively. Hyde scored on two conversion runs.
In the fourth, Bedford’s Justin Arnold found a hole and accelerated 44 yards for a touchdown to set the final.
Bedford amassed 517 total yards.
Next Friday will feature a matchup of 6-0 teams as Bedford travels to Chestnut Ridge.
“The reality of that situation is it doesn’t matter if we’re both 0-6 or 6-0, it’s a big game,” Steele said. “The fact that we both are undefeated with some big Laurel Highlands implications, obviously it’s a big deal.”
