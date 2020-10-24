BEDFORD – Bedford got touchdowns from six different players including three on fumble recoveries, in the regular-season finale of a one-sided 64-12 victory over visiting Greater Johnstown in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game on Friday night.
The Bisons (7-0) got fumble recoveries from Mercury Swaim, Greg Edwards and Justin Arnold while Spencer Ebersole, Steven Ressler and Elijah Cook each scored twice as Bedford racked up 336 yards of total offense.
Bedford put 42 points on the board in the first quarter.
Ebersole scored on a 5-yard run, and Lizzy Martz kicked the first of her eight extra-point kicks less than a minute into the game.
Just eight seconds later, Swaim recovered a fumble in the end zone to increase the lead to 14-0.
Swaim threw touchdown passes of 45 and 17 yards to Ebersole and Ressler to increase the lead to 28-0.
Cook’s 1-yard run and Edwards fumble recovery in the final minute of the first quarter put the Bisons ahead 42-0.
Ressler had a 24-yard run and Cook another 1-yard plunge in the second quarter to increase the lead to 54-0.
Johnstown broke onto the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a Symeon Kobal 13-yard pass to Quasir Stevens and a 38-yard pass from Jon Updyke to Tavion Thomas sandwiched around Arnold’s fumble recovery and a Kevin Ressler conversion run.
Bedford had 10 ballcarriers who rushed for positive yardage led by Cook and Kevin Ressler each with eight carries for 42 and 39 yards, respectively. Swaim was 7 of 10 passing for 185 yards with an interception by Coby Christian.
Kobal was 11 of 39 passing for 119 yards with two picks by Steven Ressler and Ethan Weber. Updyke was 3 of 8 for 86 yards passing and rushed for a team-best 80 yards on eight carries.
The Trojans top receiver was Thomas with 82 yards on six receptions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.