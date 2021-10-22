JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bedford capitalized on six Greater Johnstown turnovers as the Bisons cruised to a 61-0 victory at Trojan Stadium. The win moves Bedford to 8-1 on the season, while the Trojans fell to 0-9.
“Our kids came out and did what they needed to do,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “It was kind of a miserable night and obviously, they’ve been struggling and our kids came out and made plays and created some turnovers and jumped out to a big lead.”
Bedford scored on eight of its nine offensive possessions on Friday. Johnstown committed five first-half turnovers and continually gave the Bisons a short field.
Senior quarterback Mercury Swaim plunged in for a 2-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. Back-to-back touchdown passes, one to Ethan Weber and another to Kevin Ressler, on Bedford’s next two possessions gave Bedford a 20-0 lead.
Swaim finished 4 of 8 for 88 yards and rushed two times for 24 yards.
“It’s a really big win to get everyone some meaningful reps,” Swaim said.
In total, Bedford scored nine touchdowns with nine different players finding the end zone.
“It was a good night,” Steele said. “We had a lot of kids play and I was really happy with our younger kids. I thought they played well in the majority of the game. Anytime you can shut a team out, that’s also a big plus as well.”
Bedford led 47-0 at halftime.
The teams mutually agreed to play the second half with shortened eight-minute quarters.
The Bisons scored on both of their second-half possessions.
Greater Johnstown threatened in the closing seconds to score thanks to a 41-yard dash from quarterback Anthony Atwood, but time ran out on the possession.
Bedford is set to take on Bishop Guilfoyle at home next week in the regular season finale before gearing up for a playoff run.
“Everyone is big this time of year,” Steele said of next week’s game. “Obviously BG has a great program and we expect a challenge next week for senior night, so we’ll go back to work on Monday and try to get ready for a great senior night.”
“We’ve got BG next week, a real solid team and then we’ve got a playoff run,” Swaim said.
“The playoffs are always tough because every team is coming out and giving you their best and it’s nice getting people reps and getting people in and giving people the confidence they need before we go into playoffs and try to make a deep run.”
