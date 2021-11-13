BEDFORD, Pa. – A scoreless third quarter kept Clearfield at arm’s length of Bedford during Friday’s District 5-9 Class 3A subregional championship game.
Looking to land a knockout blow, Bedford did just that with a 20-play drive that shaved 8:24 off the game clock. Bedford junior Max Washington returned an interception and hauled in a touchdown pass to help the Bisons put the game away with an emphatic exclamation point.
Bedford earned its fourth straight subregional title by scoring 27 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to prevail 54-12 at Bedford Bisons Stadium.
“For some reason, we get started a little bit slow and we break out in the second half,” said Washington, who scored four touchdowns in three different ways.
“I don’t know why, we need to get started earlier to beat better teams than that.
“We had two weeks to prepare and come and ball out, and have the confidence to go win.”
Bedford, ranked No. 8 in the state by Pennsylvania Football News, defeated Clearfield, No. 7 in the same rankings, for the second straight season. Clearfield finished 11-1. The Bison were held to their lowest scoring output and gave up the most points all season on Friday.
“We had a great year,” said Clearfield coach Tim Janocko, who has 299 career victories. “It’s just one of those things.
“Nothing went our way tonight. Nothing, in any facet.”
Bedford advances to meet District 6 champion Central, a 42-7 winner over Penn Cambria, next weekend at a site and time to be announced. Central defeated Bedford 41-27 on Oct. 8.
“I think it’s four years in a row, so this senior group has won it every year,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “I’m super-proud of them. Great kids who work super-hard.
“I don’t think anybody expected the score to be what it was tonight. I think everybody expected a tight, close ballgame for four quarters.”
Leading 27-12 early in the fourth quarter, Bedford (10-1) put the finishing touches on a 77-yard drive. The Bisons converted four third downs, including a third-and-16, and on one fourth down. Mercury Swaim, who went over 1,000 rushing and passing yards for the season on Friday, scored from 13 yards out.
“The first drive for us in the second half with all those fourth-down conversions and big plays was just huge,” Steele said.
“It was still a pretty competitive game at that point. Our kids made some huge plays to kind of finish that off. Things kind of snowballed from there.”
Clearfield quarterback Oliver Billotte was hit hard by Bedford’s Josiah Weyandt on an incomplete pass. Billotte left the game with an apparent injury on his throwing arm while facing a fourth-and-14 play. With Will Domico subbing in at quarterback, Washington made a leaping interception, knifed through potential Clearfield tacklers and found the end zone from 67 yards out.
“I saw right away he was running a fade,” Washington said. “When he comes out slow, that’s a fade. The ball was up there, I just had to high-point the ball and run across the field.”
Lizzy Martz’s kick increased the advantage to 40-12 with 8:43 left.
After a defensive stop, Washington ran a slant pattern and broke away from the Clearfield defense on his way to a 78-yard touchdown reception for a 47-12 edge to put the running clock in motion. Washington totaled 71 rushing and 95 receiving yards on seven touches.
“He just keeps learning and growing, gaining more confidence and getting better and better,” Steele said of Washington.
“Obviously, he had a huge night on both sides of the ball. We had him following their best receiver (Karson Kline) as well.”
Bedford kept piling on. Ethan Weber picked off Billotte, a Kent State recruit, and ran it back for a 27-yard score to set the eventual final.
Bedford scored on its first drive. Washington’s 6-yard scamper and a Martz kick put Bedford up 7-0 2:30 into the game.
Kline returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a score. A missed extra point had Bedford still in the lead at 7-6.
Bedford traveled 75 yards on 14 plays, capped by Swaim’s 1-yard scoring plunge.
Weber’s 9-yard touchdown run put Bedford ahead 21-6 after the first quarter.
Washington caught a lateral on a bubble screen and made a few defenders miss on his way to a 57-yard touchdown run.
Clearfield responded with a 10-play, 76-yard drive. Carter Chamberlain scored from 4 yards out to trim the deficit to 27-12.
Clearfield recovered a Bedford fumble late in the second quarter, but squandered the opportunity before halftime.
A 28-yard pass play from Billotte to Kline was Clearfield’s longest play from scrimmage. Mark McGonigal, an 1,000-yard rusher coming in, was held to 39 yards on 10 carries.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.