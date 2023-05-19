The Bedford County Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 induction class.
The ceremony will be on June 24 inside Everett Area High School’s auditorium. The teams will be inducted starting at 1 p.m. in the first ceremony, while the individuals will be introduced at 4 p.m. and that session is scheduled to end around 6 p.m.
This year’s individual inductees are Jeff Baer, Lindsay Baker, Terri Beegle, Beth Burkett, Jamie Eichelberger, Ron Koppenhaver, Brian Sell and Tracey Smith.
Baer graduated from Chestnut Ridge and played football at Northwestern University.
Baker participated in basketball and track and field at Tussey Mountain. Baker tallied 2,144 career points and was named to the 2002 Daktronics All-American second team while at Pitt-Johnstown.
Beegle played basketball, softball and volleyball at Bedford before she competed in basketball and softball at Lock Haven University.
Burkett was a two-time PIAA silver medalist in the javelin while at Chestnut Ridge. She threw the javelin at the University of Kentucky, where she was a two-time Southeastern Conference placewinner.
Eichelberger, an Everett football and baseball player, was The Associated Press’ Small School football player of the year and went on to be an all-PSAC selection in baseball at Shippensburg University.
Koppenhaver is a longtime referee in basketball, football and softball who is one of the few people to ever referee a PIAA state championship in three sports.
Sell, a Northern Bedford County football, track and field and wrestling athlete, went on to star at Messiah College and St. Francis University before qualifying for the 2008 Summer Olympics in the marathon.
Smith is a golfer from Everett who is one of the top local performers in the area.
The 1984 Bedford High School and American Legion baseball teams, 1966 Everett football squad and 1964 Hyndman basketball teams will be recognized.
Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students and free for children under the age of 5.
