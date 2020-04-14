The Bedford County Sports Hall of Fame committee has decided to postponed its 2020 induction ceremony and move it to the summer of 2021.
Many of the state and area’s events have been postponed due to COVID-19, and the 2020 Bedford County Sports Hall of Fame is another casualty of the virus. It was scheduled to take place on June 27.
“We looked at all the events being postponed, and we knew that some people would be coming in from far away,” said Bedford County Hall of Fame President Sam Shuss. “Typically, we have many older people attend the event, and those are the ones most in danger from the virus. That was a big concern. With the quarantine, we were also concerned about being able to get all the work done that is necessary to get ready for this event.
“We looked at having it at the scheduled date, but we weren’t sure about the availability of the Everett High School. We looked at postponing it until later in the summer or early fall, but we were again worried about the availability of our venue. We didn’t want to have to keep postponing it, so we decided to postpone it to the summer of 2021.”
The committee had already had the inductees for the next class selected. Those inductees are Turk Burket, Kali Byers, Jason Cole, Robert Gribble, Brian Koontz, Jennifer O’Neal, Ivan Steele, Vicki (Corle) Susek and Larry Wright. The Bedford wrestling (1973-74 and 1974-75), Chestnut Ridge girls basketball (1979-83), Everett girls track and field (1990) and Hyndman girls tennis (1982-84) teams will be honored.
