JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bedford’s explosive offense put up four third-quarter touchdowns Friday night against Westmont Hilltop which allowed the Bisons to break the game open and remain unbeaten with a 51-7 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference victory over the Hilltoppers.
The Bisons (3-0) got a key red-zone defensive stop in the first quarter to keep Westmont Hilltop (1-2) from taking an early lead, and controlled the action from that point by generating over 500 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Kevin Ressler keyed the Bedford attack by completing 5 of 10 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 80 yards and a pair of scores on seven carries. Ethan Weber ran for a game-high 165 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, while Max Washington had a touchdown catch and ran for another score.
“Our offense played very well,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said.
“The guys up front did a nice job. Kevin (Ressler) did a good job throwing and running the football. We have some guys who are dangerous with the ball in their hands, and they were able to create some huge plays for us tonight.”
The Hilltoppers’ ball-control offense was in command early on, as Westmont Hilltop took the opening kickoff and put together a drive that chewed up 16 plays and consumed over ten and a half minutes of the first quarter.
However, after moving 71 yards and picking up four straight first downs, the Hilltoppers were stopped short of the sticks on fourth-and-two at the Bisons 15.
“You have to finish,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said.
“Credit to Bedford, but we have to do better. I have to do a better job of coaching, we have to do better as a coaching staff.
“We have to correct these mistakes.”
Bedford’s first touchdown was set up by consecutive Ressler completions to Washington of 22 and 13 yards, leading to Ressler’s 9-yard keeper and subsequent conversion run that made it 8-0 at the 7:07 mark of the second quarter.
The Hilltoppers looked to answer on the ensuing series as Eli Thomas connected with Gavin Hockenberry on a 33-yard completion that moved the ball into Bison territory, but Westmont Hilltop was again stopped on fourth-and-three at the Bedford 33.
Weber picked up gains of 11 and 12 yards on the next possession, and Washington capped off the six-play scoring drive with a 27-yard touchdown run. Washington added the conversion run to put the Bison up by 16 with just over a minute left in the half.
After a Westmont Hilltop three-and-out, Bedford nearly added another score in the waning seconds before the break as a 38-yard completion from Ressler to Weber gave the Bison a first-and-goal at the Hilltopper 5. However, Ressler’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.
The Bisons put the contest out of reach in the third quarter. Bedford needed just three plays to go 62 yards after receiving the kickoff, and Ressler followed up a 28-yard scramble and 26-yard toss to Quincy Swaim with an 8-yard touchdown run.
Weber sprinted 65 yards for a Bisons touchdown after a Hilltopper three-and-out on the ensuing series to make it 30-0, and after Bedford recovered a Westmont Hilltop fumble, Ressler threw deep and found Washington wide open for a 43-yard score.
“We were hitting on all cylinders,” said Ressler. “The run game was going, the passing game was going, the big guys up front did a great job, we played a complete game.”
The Hilltoppers averted the shutout when Thomas hit Hockenberry in stride over the middle for a 70-yard touchdown, but the Bison came right back on the next play from scrimmage when Weber found an opening and took it 63 yards for a score on the final play of the third quarter.
Thomas completed 4 of 6 passes for 140 yards for the Hilltoppers.
Bedford completed the scoring with just over two minutes left on Carson Lynch’s 47-yard touchdown run.
The Bison will host Somerset next Friday, while Westmont Hilltop travels to Richland.
