BEDFORD – While it can oftentimes be overlooked, special teams is just as important a facet in the game of football as offense and defense are. This was certainly the case in Bedford on Friday night.
“We certainly made some big plays on special teams,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said after the 4-0 Bisons’ 39-7 victory over the visiting Penn Cambria Panthers (1-3). “All in all, our special teams had some big plays. We’ll take that.”
Late in the first quarter Bedford punter Spencer Ebersole – who averaged 36 yards per punt on his four kicks – boomed a 46-yard punt that was downed inside the Penn Cambria 1-yard line. After the Bisons defense forced a three and out and the ensuing punt was returned to the Panther 24, the Bisons offense needed just five plays to find the end zone.
On the first play of the second quarter, Mercury Swaim powered into the end zone on a QB sneak to give Bedford a 7-0 lead.
Special teams continued to benefit the game in a positive way for Bedford when Gregory Edwards returned a punt into Penn Cambria territory. This led to a quick, six-play drive that was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by Elijah Cook to give the Bisons a 14-0 lead with 7:33 remaining in the first half.
Down 14-0, Penn Cambria benefitted from a special teams play.
Ebersole muffed a punt that Zach Grove recovered at the Bedford 32. On the ensuing play, freshman quarterback Garrett Harrold found a wide-open Nicholas Marinak for a 32-yard touchdown strike. That cut the Bedford lead to 14-7 with 2:06 remaining in the first half.
It was a big night for Harrold, who finished with 192 yards passing and a touchdown.
Ebersole atoned for his muffed punt when he returned the opening kickoff of the second half to the Penn Cambria 35. Three players later, Steven Ressler hit Swaim coming across the middle of the field. Swaim then ran a Panther defender over on his way to a 30-yard score and a 21-7 Bisons lead.
Facing a 21-7 hole, Harrold and the Panther offense put together an 11-play drive that covered 76 yards. However, once they got inside the 10 the Bisons’ defense stiffened and forced a turnover on downs. The Bedford offense followed the defense’s stop with a 91-yard drive that was capped off by a 9-yard run by Cook to extend the lead to 28-7.
“We were able to string together a drive there after the defensive stop, and that kind of created some separation and everything got rolling from there,” Steele said.
A third touchdown run from Cook and a pair of safeties on bad snaps out of the end zone set the final.
Steele was pleased with his defense, which held Penn Cambria to negative yards rushing and recorded four sacks.
“Our defense played well again,” he said. “We had a lot of plays in the backfield and did some things well on defense.”
Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus was proud of his team’s effort on Friday night.
“The effort’s there, you can see we have some skill players that can make some plays,” Felus said. “Our quarterback played with a lot of poise.”
He also believes his team is close to turning a corner.
“We got to be more consistent. ... We’re getting there, we just got to keep working in practice and correcting things that were making mistakes on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.