BEDFORD, Pa. – Bedford scored 28 unanswered points to overcome a 10-point deficit to defeat Bishop Guilfoyle 28-10 on Friday night.
Bedford piled up 373 rushing yards in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference matchup. Trenton Price compiled 184 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Mercury Swaim added 170 rushing yards and a score on 14 totes for 9-1 Bedford.
Bishop Guilfoyle (6-4) went ahead on Dominic Yanoshak recovered fumble in the end zone. Deven Wyandt’s kick made it 7-0 6:01 into the first quarter.
Wyandt delivered a 30-yard field goal with 7:27 left in the second quarter for a 10-0 advantage. Bishop Guilfoyle was held scoreless the rest of the game.
Bedford answered with Price’s 71-yard touchdown run. Lizzy Martz’s kick brought the Bisons within 10-7 with 7:08 left in the second quarter. Max Washington added a 10-yard run for the go-ahead score. Martz’s kick boosted Bedford’s lead to 14-10 with 3:22 remaining in the first half.
In the third quarter, Price found paydirt from 5 yards out as Bedford led 21-10.
Swaim’s 19-yard scoring run with 5:47 left in the fourth quarter set the eventual final.
Bedford finished with 502 total yards of offense. Swaim completed 8 of 15 passes for 129 yards and an interception.
Bishop Guilfoyle was held to 105 total yards, including 20 rushing and 85 passing.
Bedford’s Kevin Ressler picked off Bishop Guilfoyle quarterback Karson Kiesewetter.
The Bisons lost two fumbles and threw an interception. Bedford finished with a 17-7 edge in first downs.
The Bisons won their third straight game after losing 41-27 to Central on Oct. 8.
Bishop Guilfoyle will enter the District 6 Class 1A playoffs as the No. 3 seed. The loss snapped the Marauders’ two-game winning streak.
