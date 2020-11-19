Kevin Steele enjoyed the digital version of his Bedford High School football team’s dominant victory in last week’s PIAA Class AAA quarterfinal against District 10 Hickory.
“I watched the game on Facebook Live and on the NFHS stream,” Steele said of his alternative means of watching Bedford’s 34-17 victory over the Hornets at Windber Stadium. “I had my own version of replay.
“The best part of the game was our offensive line controlling the line of scrimmage. We rushed for 452 yards. To be able to do that in a state quarterfinal is a testament to the line’s effort.”
This week, Steele intends to have a much better view of the action along the Bisons’ sideline as District 5-9 Class AAA subregional champion Bedford meets District 7-AAA champ Central Valley in a clash of undefeated teams on Friday at Mansion Park (7 p.m.). A berth in the state title game is at stake.
“Our kids are certainly happy with how we’ve played thus far, but they’re still hungry,” Steele said of the 10-0 Bisons. “No way are they content. They’re focused.”
The Bisons coach said he felt ill the night before and the morning of game day last week. He didn’t want to risk potentially exposing his players and coaches to an illness, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, so he stayed at home.
“It certainly wasn’t easy,” Steele said of being away from the sideline as assistant coach Adam Arnold led the experienced staff. “They’re fine without me. They’re a team. They’re a great group of young men who are fun to be around and fun to coach.
“Not to be with them after the game to celebrate the fruits of their efforts was the most difficult part. Even through this pandemic and all that’s happened, they maintained their focus.”
Steele said he had two COVID-19 tests, one rapid test and one that took longer to get the results. Both tests came back negative, he said.
“I feel 100% fine,” Steele said. “I don’t know exactly what the deal was Thursday night and Friday morning (last week). My biggest fear was I didn’t want to jeopardize this special group of young men we have in this program if I went to the game and was on the bus with them. It was a very difficult decision to not be there with them.”
Bedford had never reached the PIAA semifinal round in football prior to this year.
Junior quarterback Mercury Swaim ran the option nearly flawlessly against Hickory, gaining 262 yards on 18 carries, a 14.6-yard average with two TDs. This season, Swaim has rushed for 1,139 yards and 17 TDs and passed for 1,326 yards and 16 scores.
“Our skill kids played well,” Steele said. “Mercury had a big night running the ball. We mixed other kids in, Elijah (Cook) and Spencer (Ebersole), to keep them guessing a little bit. Our option had them off-balance and that was a big part of the game.”
A senior, Cook rushed for three touchdowns with 78 yards on 17 attempts in the state quarterfinal game. He has 353 rushing yards this season. A senior, Ebersole had nine carries for 68 yards against the Hornets, and has 175 yards this fall.
Bedford averages 230.6 rushing yards a game.
Central Valley (10-0) has rushed for 2,888 yards, an average of 288.8 a game and 9.7 a carry. The Warriors have outscored their opponents 517-77, and have won all of their games via the mercy rule (leading by 35 points).
Junior Landon Alexander tops the team with 1,168 rushing yards and 12 TDs. Sophomore Bret Fitzsimmons has 469 yards on the ground, followed by senior Myles Walker (273), senior quarterback Ameer Dudley (263) and senior Stephon Hall (263). Walker is an Akron recruit.
Dudley committed to Harvard this week. He has completed 62 of 100 passes for 1,022 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. Hall is a Pitt recruit at safety, though he injured his elbow in a 35-0 win over Elizabeth Forward in last week’s WPIAL title game.
“They’re very athletic. They have good team speed,” Steele said. “Their skill kids are dangerous if they get space to run in. We have to do a good job on defense to pursue the angles.
“They have talented players. We do as well. We expect great competition that comes with this being the final four teams in state.”
