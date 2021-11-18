District 5-9 Class 3A subregional champion Bedford will try to reverse the outcome of an earlier meeting against undefeated Central.
The District 6 Class 3A champion Scarlet Dragons handed visiting Bedford its lone loss of the season, 41-27, in Week 7. Since then, the Bisons have won four games en route to their fourth straight subregional title.
Much more will be at stake in a PIAA Class 3A first-round playoff contest at 7 p.m. Friday at Hollidaysburg Junior High School's Tiger Stadium for the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foes.
“I think the biggest thing that we learned is that they’re a very good football team,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said of the 12-0 Scarlet Dragons. “On offense, they have so many different weapons you have to prepare for. They present challenges on the defense for us.
“On defense, they are aggressive and they have speed.”
Last year, Bedford beat Central 28-13 in the PIAA playoffs during a run that eventually ended in the state semifinal round.
“The margin for error is much smaller this time of year,” said Steele, whose team is 10-1 after pounding previously undefeated Clearfield 54-12 in the subregional title game last week at home.
“Our kids have been playing really well lately,” Steele said. “We played exceptionally well against Clearfield on Friday. We created turnovers and made splash plays. We scored twice on the defensive side of the ball. We played well on the offensive side as well.”
Bedford, ranked No. 7 by the Pennsylvania Football News, has outscored opponents 484-161.
The Bisons are led by versatile senior Mercury Swaim, who has passed for 1,193 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 1,026 yards and 17 scores. Swaim also has a team-high 89 tackles.
“Offensively, he’s had a tremendous year running and throwing the football,” Steele said. “He’s a competitor. He understands the game and always seems to be one step ahead of the competition. One thing that is overlooked sometimes is his defensive performance. He’s been exceptional on defense.
“We’re happy he’s in blue and white,” Steele said.
Senior Trenton Price has 771 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on a Bisons offense that has rushed for 2,907 yards, an average of 8.1 a carry and 264.3 a game.
Junior Ethan Weber has 15 catches for 342 yards and junior Max Washington has 15 receptions for 326 yards. Washington scored four touchdowns in last week's victory over Clearfield, which included two rushing, one receiving and one interception returned for a score.
On defense, Josiah Weyandt has nine sacks, and senior Zach Vent has five sacks as Bedford has gotten to the quarterback 28 times. Junior Kevin Ressler has a team-best five interceptions.
“Our kids have been battle-tested and played in big games before," Steele said. "They recognize what it takes in playoff situations against good quality teams.”
Count Central, ranked No. 4 by the Pennsylvania Football News, among the best in the state.
Scarlet Dragons junior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine has completed 171 of 235 passes for 3,193 yards, 53 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Hoenstine is one passing touchdown shy of tying Penns Valley graduate Aaron Tobias' state single-season record set in 2019. Hoenstine has helped Central outscore opponents 575-156.
“The biggest thing is he’s so dangerous both in the pocket and once he gets a little pressure, he creates room and throws on the run,” Steele said of Hoenstine. “If you sit back there and give him the same looks all night, he’ll pick you apart.
“We have to try to keep them off-balance and out of sequence.”
Senior Parker Gregg has rushed for 836 yards and 16 TDs and caught 42 passes for 933 yards and 13 scores.
Junior Eli Lingenfelter has 37 catches for 855 yards and 13 TDs.
On defense, Central senior Ethan Eicher has 71 tackles and junior Jason Clark has 10 of the Dragons’ 28 sacks.
“I’m happy for the kids and excited for the opportunity to get another chance to play against Central,” Steele said. “We feel we also have a great team. Things didn’t go our way last time. All you can ask for is to get another chance to go against them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.