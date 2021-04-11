BEDFORD – Led by the Giant Eagle Invitational’s Outstanding Runner Van May, the host Bedford boys track and field team totaled 126 points to defeat Hickory by 43 points for the team title.
Junior Bethany Conant was named Outstanding Jumper as the Forest Hills girls earned 130.5 points to top Hickory by 31.5 points on Saturday.
Richland (64 points) and Somerset Area (54) rounded out the top four boys teams.
Somerset senior Dustin Hyde, who signed to continue his throwing career at St. Francis University, was named Outstanding Thrower after topping the shot put field (57 feet-6 inches) and finishing second in discus (156-0).
May, a senior, swept the long-distance runs, prevailing in the 1600- (4:43.4) and 3200-meter (10:06.02) races.
Bedford junior Nate Wracher won the 200 (23.03) and finished second in the 100 (11.52).
The 400 relay team consisting of Mark Zimmerman, Ethan Weber, Justin Arnold and Wracher prevailed in 45 seconds. Seniors Elijah Cook (javelin, 180-5) and Zimmerman (triple jump, 41-0) picked up victories.
Somerset’s Aiden DiBuono paced the 110 hurdle field in 16.31 seconds. Richland’s Charlie Levander won the 300 hurdles race in 42.19 ticks.
On the girls side, Bedford (88 points), Richland (61) and Chestnut Ridge (47.5) rounded out the top five teams.
Conant finished second in triple jump (33-0.5), fourth in long jump (15-7.25) and fifth in high jump (4-8) to earn valuable points. Senior Josi Wehner, who will compete at St. Francis, was first in javelin with a heave of 113-3, followed by senior Madeline Cecere (103-4). Forest Hills sophomore Delaney Dumm won the 3200 race in 12:00.26, followed by Danielle Dumm (12:05.66).
The Dumms finished second and third in the 1600 in the same order. Both of the 1600 and 3200 relay teams took second place. Senior Paige Greathouse finished second in the 800, while junior Remi Smith took second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles.
Bedford sophomore Grace Sarver finished first in the 100 (13.04), and took second in the 200 (26.81). The 1600 relay team consisting of Autumn Becker, Meah Eshelman, Sarver and Natalie Lippincott prevailed in 4:25.4. Jessica Dibert, Eshelman (third in the 800), Lippincott (second in the 400) and Avrey Weaverling combined to win the 3200 relay in 10:18.9.
Chestnut Ridge sophomore Ava Whysong topped the 800 (2:30.87) and 1600 (5:28.3) fields, while finishing third in the 3200.
Somerset junior Hailey Rios took first in the long jump (16-7.25) and finished second in the 200 (13.09). Senior Haley Stickle came in second in the 100 hurdles (15.57). The Golden Eagles’ 400 relay team won in 52.43 ticks.
Richland senior Tierney Beebout, a St. Francis recruit, finished second in high jump (5-4) and third in triple jump (33-0).
