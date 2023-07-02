Ben Gable drove in two runs and Calvin Iseminger had two hits as the Bedford Hurricanes topped the Richland 56ers 11-0 in five innings of a Cambria County Legion contest on Saturday.
Bedford worked six walks from Richland pitching and capitalized on five errors by the 56ers leading to five unearned runs. Hurricanes hurler Alex Kochara fanned five in the abbreviated complete-game shutout.
Eli Zasadni doubled for Richland, which topped St. Michael 4-3 on Friday when Jonah Horner scored on a game-ending wild pitch to cap a four-run rally in the seventh.
