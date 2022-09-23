BEDFORD, Pa. – Over the past four years, Bedford has carried the reputation of having a stellar offense that plays error-free nearly every game.
Bedford’s 43.5 points per game average opposite just two giveaways entering Friday has continued the trend. However, every team has an off night, but this didn’t break the Bisons.
The Bisons overcame a slow offensive performance which included two turnovers, as their defense shut down Central Cambria to earn a 21-0 victory.
“Offensively, we made plenty of mistakes, and didn’t perform to the level of our expectations,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said.
“We were able to run the ball well at times, just not too consistently. But, obviously, we’re happy with the win, and we’re going to get back to work to fix the miscues before next week.”
Bedford’s first possession of the game resulted in an interception by Ian Estep on fourth down following a holding penalty that backed the offense out of the red zone.
The Bisons, while also turning the ball over on downs at the Red Devils’ 4-yard line, totaled five fumbles in the game, but were able to recover them all.
“I thought the guys played extremely hard,” Central Cambria coach Don Fyfe said. “When we stop looking at teams and being in awe of them, we can play with people. We had so many opportunities in this game, we just didn’t take advantage, especially those fumbles.
“We had some big stops.”
Central Cambria’s stout defensive effort broke a string of seven straight matchups allowing 35-plus points to Bedford.
The Bisons scored one time each in the first, second and third quarters. Kevin Ressler, Ethan Weber and Max Washington all recorded rushing touchdowns, with Ressler tallying a game-high 166 yards.
Weber compiled 111 on 18 carries.
“I think our guys up front played well,” Steele said. “Credit to Central Cambria, too. I thought their defense played relatively well and didn’t give us the big plays that we’re used to creating. They made us earn it.”
Then from where the Bisons’ offense left off, the defense picked up.
Bedford held Central Cambria to minus-2 yards of offense through three possessions and didn’t allow a first down until the 5:04 mark of the second quarter. The Bisons closed the first half with a 235-33 advantage in yards.
After five consecutive punts, the Red Devils were gradually able to move the ball as the game progressed, but couldn’t find the end zone. Central Cambria’s final two drives resulted in turnovers on downs, both in Bedford territory, including one falling off at the Bisons’ 14.
“That’s the big thing, we got a lot better as a team than we were at five o’clock this afternoon,” Fyfe said. “We showed ourselves that we can compete with people. Our first few series were a little rough, but once we settled in, we moved the ball.”
Fyfe’s Red Devils drop to 1-4 and have now lost four of their first five games for the first time since 2018. Central Cambria will host Bishop Guilfoyle next Friday in the third of four straight games the Red Devils face a conference front-runner.
“I hope the guys realize that we have a good football team,” Fyfe said. “We have to start believing in ourselves. We have a returning state champion next. We’re at home, we’ll come out and we’ll play hard.”
Bedford has now posted two shutouts on the season, including not allowing more than eight points in a game through five contests. The Bisons begin the year at 5-0 for the fourth consecutive year.
The Bisons will travel to Penn Cambria next week in a battle of two of the top teams in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“Obviously, they have a great team, and they’re off to a great start,” Steele said. “We’re excited for the opportunity. We’ll work hard this week, and hopefully come out and play well.”
