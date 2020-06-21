Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.