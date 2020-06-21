BEDFORD – Andrew Lazor’s three RBIs combined with two hits each from Jared Colledge and Drew Hall backed stellar pitching from Trenten Mellott and Jared Dowey as Bedford defeated Bushy Run 11-0 in five innings in a Western Pennsylvania Baseball League contest on Sunday.
The Hurricanes led 3-0 after the second, then added eight runs in the third. Six runs came across with two outs in the third.
Hall and Karson Reffner both drove in two runs for Bedford (1-1).
Mellott struck out seven in four innings. Dowey punched out two batters in a perfect fifth frame. The duo limited Bushy Run to three hits.
Calvin Iseminger and Mellott both reached base three times on two walks and a single and drove in a run.
