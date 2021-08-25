Matt Beaujon, one of the most successful wrestling coaches in Cambria County history, has stepped down as head coach at Westmont Hilltop.
Cory Berchick, who has served as an assistant coach to Beaujon for the past half-dozen years, has been named the head coach. Beaujon plans to stay involved with the program as a volunteer assistant.
“I’ve been at it for a long time,” Beaujon said. “It felt like the right time to get some new blood in there. I’ve always been around good guys that helped me coach. Cory was willing to take the helm, and I think he has the knowledge and the passion to do a good job of it.”
‘One of a kind’
Berchick knows he has big shoes to fill.
“There’s no better mentor to follow,” he said. “The hardest part is going to be keeping up that legacy. Westmont is definitely a wrestling school. I’m going to do my best to keep it where it was and is.”
Beaujon led the Hilltoppers to a 196-51 record in 16 seasons as head coach. His teams captured five District 6 dual meet championships as well as six district tournament titles. His wrestlers combined to win 23 state medals.
Prior to being named head coach, he served as an assistant to his older brother Fran for a decade.
“We’ve had a Beaujon in charge of our program for decades,” Westmont Athletics Director Tom Callihan said. “Matt was one of a kind. Our kids would run through a brick wall for him, but he did it through respect and honor. As we like to say in Westmont, they were Beaujon-trained.
"We have an assistant in Cory Berchick who worked with Matt, and we have faith that he’s going to do a great job. We’re looking forward to the future, but we’re going to miss Matt.”
Beaujon was one of the most successful wrestlers in Westmont’s history, capturing three state medals, including a PIAA title in 1991, which marked the first of any kind in school history.
He accepted a scholarship to Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish dropped their wrestling program after his freshman year.
‘An enjoyable ride’
Zac Bennett won a state championship under Beaujon in 2007 and was a runner-up in 2006. Tanner Hough, Josh Duplin, Anthony Walters and Josiah Jones also reached the state finals wearing Westmont singlets during Beaujon’s tenure.
“Whenever my brother was head coach, he said, ‘You should jot stuff down because you could write a book later,’ ” Beaujon said. “Being involved with so many kids and so many families, it was an enjoyable ride. They’re the ones that made it.
"I might get credit, but a program is built on the families within it. I was always surrounded by great families. Just to be around them was a blessing for me. I was riding on their coattails for the entire time.”
A dozen of Beaujon’s wrestlers went on to Division I programs, but he doesn’t claim credit for their success.
“It’s really the kids that make that,” Beaujon said. “Anybody that gets a scholarship, you’ve got a certain amount of given ability, but you have to put the work in and, obviously, those guys did.
"As a program, culturally, all of the kids in the mat room put in the time, put in the effort. That’s why we had such a good run as a program. They had the ability and took it to the next level. It’s nice to be sitting in the corner for those guys."
Many mat memories
For Beaujon, it isn’t just about the wrestlers who brought home state medals or district titles. He said that he remembers each wrestler who has come through Westmont over the past 2 1/2 decades.
“I’ll see a guy that wrestled for me or a parent, and I have memories for each of those guys that wrestled for me, from the most successful to maybe the most obscure for a wrestling fan,” he said.
Beaujon has no regrets in his career, including when he was at the center of controversy, such as when he pulled his team from the District 6 team tournament third-place match following a contentious loss to Mount Union in 2008. Beaujon, who said unsportsmanlike conduct at the event prompted the move, was suspended for the postseason that year, following the recommendation of the District 6 committee.
“I’m always going to be an advocate for my wrestlers and my team,” he said on Wednesday. “I think I always was, even when it was considered rocking the boat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.