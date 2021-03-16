SIDMAN – During his monthlong layoff between wrestling matches, it wasn’t always easy for Kirk Bearjar to motivate himself to go to practice.
But the Forest Hills junior returned to the sport specifically to help the Rangers win a team championship, so he kept going day after day despite having been eliminated from the individual postseason.
That hard work and dedication paid off on Tuesday night, as Bearjar picked up a fall in the final bout to lift the Rangers to a 36-33 victory over Bald Eagle Area and a spot in the District 6 Class 2A championship match.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” the 285-pounder said. “I was feeling really nervous. I knew it came down to me, and I didn’t want to let the team down.”
He didn’t.
With his team trailing by three points, Bearjar went out and got a takedown, turned Mason McAuley and pinned him in 1:37.
The team championships are usually wrestled prior to the individual postseason, but the schedule was changed in this pandemic-shortened year, and the district duals were pushed back until the conclusion of the state tournament, which ended Saturday. So, while Forest Hills standouts Jackson Arrington and Ryan Weyandt have been wrestling each weekend for the past month, Bearjar had not wrestled since the sectional tournament on Feb. 16.
“I joined this year just for the team stuff,” he said. “The kids kind of persuaded me to do the individuals, but I knew I was sticking in for the long haul.”
Not that it was always easy.
“There were definitely some days that I felt like I didn’t want to come, but you just have to push through and become the best that you can,” he said.
Rangers coach Jake Strayer was happy to see that pay off for Bearjar.
“He put in a lot of work. I’m proud of him, proud of the whole team,” Strayer said. “To be honest, it was kind of hard keeping some of those kids interested without wrestling for four weeks. The kids that were on the mat tonight were the 10 that came every day to practice. Every single one of them fought his tail off tonight. I’m really proud of them.”
Strayer said his coaching staff helped keep everyone motivated over the past month.
“I want to thank all of the coaches – Rob Sakmar, John George, Ryan Christ and Tim Colosimo. Our team wouldn’t be where we are without each and every one of them.”
The Rangers were the top seed by virtue of winning the District 6 individual tournament, but the fourth-seeded Eagles might have been the favorites on Tuesday, as injuries and other issues left Forest Hills a bit shorthanded.
“I told the kids, ‘On paper we might not be the winners, but if you go out and wrestle six minutes and fight, we could win,’ ” Strayer said.
Snoop Shilcosky got Forest Hills (8-1) on the board at 113 pounds. The freshman bumped up from 106 – the Rangers forfeited to Lucas Fye – and beat Owen Johnson, who outweighed him by 14 pounds, 10-4.
Tony DiPaola then battled Coen Bainey, who was fresh off a fourth-place finish in Hershey, in a 6-4 match.
Bainey won, but DiPaola saved Forest Hills valuable team points, as he lost by fall to the Eagle earlier in the season.
“That’s Tony,” Strayer said. “He’s been coming to practice and working hard.”
Cooper Gilham pinned Hunter Forcellini at 126, and Drake Holderman shouldered Jude Martyak at 132 to build the lead to 21-3, but Eagles coach Ron Guenot was looking for more from his lightweights.
“That’s where we were hoping to make some points up,” he said. “Sometimes it doesn’t work out that way and, if you don’t get those points in places you expect to get them, you’ve got to get them somewhere else.”
Easton Toth got Forest Hills rolling with a windup cradle for a pin over Mason Reese at 138. Tye Templeton followed with a fall over Kevin Taylor at 145, and Arrington pinned Cameron Dubbs at 152 – up three weight classes from where he won his second state title on Friday – to tie the dual at 21.
Dustin Flinn bumped up two weight classes from where he wrestled the postseason to beat Noah Foltz in a bout that was critical to the dual. Foltz scored takedowns in the first and second periods, but Flinn got a reversal in each as well as an escape in the second.
He made that 5-4 lead hold up until the final seconds of the third, when he added a takedown of his own for a 7-4 victory.
“Hat’s off to Forest Hills. They wrestled really well, and their kids wanted it. Good luck to them,” Eagles coach Ron Guenot said. “Every kid they send out on the mat is tough. You’ve got to be ready to wrestle, and they were.”
Ryan Weyandt, who placed fifth at 160 on Friday, pinned Nathan Fry at 172 to push the Rangers’ lead to nine, but Brady Proctor and Matthew Knepp received forfeits to give Bald Eagle a three-point advantage and put the spotlight on Bearjar.
“It was a great dual meet, to come down to the wire like that, the last weight,” said Guenot, whose team ends the season with an 8-2 mark. “It’s good for the sport – especially what we went through this season – to be able to have a district dual event. That’s awesome.”
Forest Hills will host Glendale at 6 p.m. Thursday for district duals gold.
