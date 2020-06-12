Conemaugh Valley High School standout Samantha Pollino faced double teams and sometimes three defenders throughout the 2006 PIAA Class A girls basketball championship game against Pottsville Nativity BVM.
The versatile Blue Jays star still managed to score 20 points and pull down four rebounds as underdog Conemaugh Valley battled Nativity BVM before falling 53-49 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
“She was multi-talented,” Conemaugh Valley coach Teri Cruse said of Pollino, who eventually was a four-year starter and two-time captain at NCAA Division I Duquesne University.
“When you think of her, you think of her as the scorer,” Cruse said. “But there were so many games where she was also the leader in assists. She could be our point guard if we needed her to.
“She’s obviously a good rebounder. She had over 1,000 rebounds. I don’t think there is any part of the game she wasn’t good at.”
Indeed. Pollino scored a whopping 2,316 career points and had 1,276 career rebounds at Conemaugh Valley, where in 2005-06 she helped the 30-3 Blue Jays win the program’s first District 6-A crown in 20 years and enjoy a magical run to the state championship game.
She was named the PIAA Class A girls Player of the Year. The honors continue to roll in more than a decade later.
Pollino is the area’s high school girls player of the century. She fronts a group of graduates from 1999-2000 through the 2019-20 season who were selected by The Tribune-Democrat sports staff in conjunction with area coaches, former coaches and media members, and with input from readers.
“That was a cool experience,” Pollino said of her time at Conemaugh Valley and the memorable 2005-06 season.
“There were only nine of us on that team. Everybody was all-in. Whether they played 32 minutes or 4 minutes, everybody wanted to win.
“We had a very good connection. Coach Cruse did a good job of coaching and managing all of us. That’s what made us so successful. Everybody was on the same page.”
‘Live in my memory’
Pollino is a physical therapist who resides in Charlottesville, Virginia. She and husband Jack Foust welcomed a son, Henry, who was born on May 15.
“We started dating our senior year in high school,” Pollino said. “He’s been with me through all of our basketball and the state championship (game).”
The Blue Jays won the WestPAC and District 6 crowns, then put together a successful state playoff run.
Pollino hit two free throws with 5.9 seconds left in the PIAA Western Final (state semifinal) against Union High School at IUP Memorial Field House. She then blocked the final shot. Hershey Kisses rained down on the court as Conemaugh Valley won 46-44 and earned its first state championship game appearance.
Pollino had 23 points and 12 rebounds as well as six steals and three blocks in the semifinal – a typical performance.
“The game against Union, winning the Western Final, the end of that game will live in my memory forever,” she said. “That was so much fun. The celebration after that game and being able to go with my teammates to the elementary school and just see the younger kids get so excited about this team was special.”
‘Whole new ballgame’
The state final was just the beginning for Pollino, who overcame a serious knee injury and played 125 games at Duquesne University, scoring 1,437 points to rank in the program’s top 10.
“At the time it was very disappointing when I had my knee injury. I tore my ACL,” said Pollino, who was inducted into the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. “In hindsight, it was probably one of the biggest blessings in disguise of my basketball career. My classes and basketball, as a freshman, I was kind of beginning to drown academically. I was able to get a handle on the education side of things. Coming back as a medical redshirt freshman, it was a whole new ballgame.”
Cruse said Pollino’s impact at Conemaugh Valley has been felt for years because she inspired elementary school-aged children to play basketball and “be like Sam.”
“She motivated others and she had it in herself that she was always trying to make herself better,” Cruse said. “I think in doing that, she would make other people better. They’d see how hard she’d work and that would inspire them to work harder.”
