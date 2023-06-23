ALTOONA, Pa. – The Bowie Baysox scored all seven of their runs against the Altoona Curve bullpen, rallying from a five-run deficit to claim a 7-6 victory in 10 innings on Friday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The loss spoiled the home Double-A debut of Anthony Solomento, who held the Baysox off the board while allowing two hits and fanning six over five innings.
John Rhodes’ run-scoring single off the mitt of Altoona’s Liover Peguero in the 10th provided the difference.
Jacob Gonzalez drove in three RBIs on two hits to spark the Curve.
