ALTOONA, Pa. – The Bowie Baysox blasted two home runs in the first inning off Justin Meis and never looked back as the Altoona Curve fell on Wednesday afternoon, 9-3, at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
In his third start of the season, Meis allowed four runs on five hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. Coby Mayo launched a solo home run in the second at-bat of the game, and Zach Watson hit a two-run shot three batters later. Donta’ Williams hit a sacrifice fly in the third to give the Baysox a 4-0 lead.
Altoona saw its offense come to life in the fifth inning. After being no-hit across the first four frames, Josh Palacios singled off starter Carlos Tavera to move Matt Gorski, who reached on a walk, to third base. Andres Alvarez then hit a sacrifice fly to center to put Altoona on the board before Dylan Shockley followed with an RBI single. Shockley ended the day with two hits.
Bowie scored four runs in the seventh inning, with three coming off Oliver Garcia and one from Juan Minaya. Garcia began the frame with two quick outs before a walk and a Cesar Prieto RBI double. He then walked Mayo before Minaya entered the game. John Rhodes drew a walk to load the bases before Williams singled home two more runs. Watson added an RBI single in the next at-bat. Garcia allowed three runs on one hit in 2/3 innings, while Minaya allowed one run on two hits in 1 1/3 frames.
Tyler Samaniego allowed a run to cross in the ninth inning off two walks and a Williams double. Williams finished with two hits and four RBIs for the Baysox. Alvarez added an RBI single in the ninth for the Curve, scoring Gorski, who doubled to open the frame. Connor Gillispie earned the win, tossing four relief innings and allowing one run for the Baysox.
Matt Eckelman kept Bowie batters off balance in the loss for the Curve. He tossed 1 2/3 scoreless frames without allowing a hit.
The Curve continue their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 6 p.m. Thursday night. Right-hander Jared Jones will start for Altoona against Bowie right-hander Justin Armbruester.
