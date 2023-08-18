BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie Baysox rallied for a pair of late runs in a 3-1 win over Altoona on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.
Each team is 2-2 in the six-game series.
Jackson Wolf tossed five scoreless innings to start the game for Altoona and limited the Baysox to just three baserunners on 72 pitches thrown. Wolf struck out three batters, giving him 14 in 13 innings since joining Altoona in early-August in the Ji Man Choi and Rich Hill trade from San Diego.
The teams traded runs in the sixth inning off the first reliever out of each bullpen. Tsung-Che Cheng plated Altoona’s run with a sacrifice fly off Ignacio Feliz to score Chavez Young. Bowie drew even in the bottom half of the inning off Grant Ford when John Rhodes singled home Dylan Beavers.
The Baysox earned a pair of runs in the eighth to take the late lead. Nick Dombkowski began a second inning of relief and allowed a single to Max Wagner to start the inning and after a pop out by Jud Fabian, Dombkowski was relieved by Oliver Garcia. With Wagner on second from a Dombkowski balk, John Rhodes walked and then Silas Ardoin singled home Rhodes to take a 2-1 lead. Maxwell Costes added an insurance run for the Baysox with a sacrifice fly later in the frame.
Altoona’s offense managed just seven hits in the loss. Joe Perez who picked up two knocks.
Altoona continues its six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. Bowie will send right-hander Alex Pham to the mound, with Altoona sending left-hander Anthony Solometo slated for the Curve.
