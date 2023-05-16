BOWIE, Md. – Henry Davis hit his ninth home run of the season for Altoona on Tuesday, but a wild pitch with the game tied in the bottom of the ninth inning allowed Bowie to score the game-winning run and defeat Altoona 4-3 at Prince George’s Stadium.
The game was tied 3-all entering the top of the ninth inning. Drew Maggi would reach on a two-out single for the Curve and advance to second on a wild pitch from Wandisson Charles before Andres Alvarez flew out to right field to end the inning.
In the bottom of the frame, Cesar Prieto knocked a leadoff double off Juan Minaya. Coby Mayo then drew a walk before Heston Kjerstad grounded into a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners with one out. In the next at-bat, a wild pitch from Minaya got away from Davis and allowed Prieto to score to end the contest.
Davis hit his home run in the top of the sixth inning, a three-run shot to put Altoona ahead 3-1. Liover Peguero hit a two-out double off Bowie starter Justin Armbruester before Matt Fraizer reached on an error by the shortstop Anthony Servideo to extend the inning. It was the lone blemish in a strong start for Armbruester, who held the Curve to those three unearned runs on four hits in six innings.
Jared Jones was dominant for the Curve in his second start since returning from the injured list. He allowed one run on two hits with seven strikeouts in four innings. The one run came in the bottom of the fourth on a Kjerstad RBI double to score Prieto. The seven strikeouts were a season high for Jones.
Bowie would tie the game after the Davis blast on a two-run home run from Mark Kolozsvary off Matt Eckelman in the bottom of the sixth inning. Eckelman walked three batters and gave up two runs in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Tahnaj Thomas tossed 1 1/3 scoreless relief innings before Oliver Garcia added another scoreless frame for the Curve.
Peguero finished the game 3-for-4 with three doubles in the loss. It matches Fraizer for the most doubles in a game this season for a Curve batter.
