BOWIE, Md. – Aaron Shackelford, Endy Rodriguez and Nick Gonzales all slugged home runs for the Curve on Thursday night, but the Baysox rallied for 11 runs on 14 hits to defeat Altoona 11-8 at Prince George’s Stadium.
The Baysox scored runs in six of their eight innings at the plate, hitting three home runs. Connor Norby hit two home runs in the contest, a two-run shot in the first inning off Curve starter Aaron Shortridge and a solo shot in the sixth off Bear Bellomy. Cody Roberts hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Norby finished the game with five runs batted in for Bowie.
Shortridge allowed five runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings. Jeff Passantino allowed two runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief to take the loss for Altoona. Bellomy allowed three runs in 1/3 innings, while Enmanuel Mejia allowed a run in 2/3 innings. Tahnaj Thomas tossed two scoreless frames to finish it out for the Curve.
Shackelford launched a three-run homer for Altoona in the top of the fourth inning, his team-leading 24th of the season to give him the most home runs by a Pirates minor leaguer this season. The shot scored Rodriguez, who led off the frame with a walk, and Blake Sabol.
Rodriguez followed with a two-run home run in the fifth inning to tie the game at 5-all after Altoona fell behind 5-0. It was the fourth home run for Rodriguez since joining Altoona and his 13th RBI. He now has a hit in all 12 games in Double-A, extending a season-long hitting streak for a Curve batter.
After the Baysox scored five combined runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, Gonzales crushed a three-run home run in the seventh inning to bring Altoona back within two runs. It was the fifth of the year for Gonzales, and his first since returning from the injured list.
Altoona struck out 16 times in the contest, matching a season-high mark. Cade Povich earned the win for Bowie, punching out seven in five innings. Conner Loeprich earned his fifth save of the season for Bowie.
Altoona and Bowie continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday night. Right-hander Justin Armbruester will start for Bowie, with Altoona sending right-hander Luis Ortiz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.