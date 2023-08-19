BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie Baysox took a back-and-forth game from Altoona 6-5 in 10 innings on Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium.
In the top of the 10th, Altoona had men at second and third with nobody out when Matt Gorski lifted a fly ball to right field, but Chavez Young was caught at home on a throw from right fielder Jud Fabian to keep the game tied. Altoona stranded a pair of runners.
In the home half of the inning, Bowie bunted the placed runner to third and saw Mike Rhodes scamper home on a wild pitch to secure the victory.
Altoona trailed 3-0 after the top of the first inning, but steadily made its comeback with a solo homer from Joe Perez in the second and a two-run double off the bat of Andres Alvarez in the fourth. The Curve briefly took the lead on Eli Wilson’s first double-A home run in the fifth, but Bowie drew even in the bottom half of the inning against the Curve bullpen.
The Curve took advantage of a throwing error by Baysox shortstop Collin Burns in the seventh inning to plate the go-ahead run. However, Bowie rallied with three straight hits in the bottom of the ninth against Geronimo Franzua to draw even. Franzua stranded the winning run at third base to send the game to extra innings.
Anthony Solometo went four innings as the starter for the Curve on Saturday night, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks. Solometo struck out three and tossed 66 pitches, 39 strikes. Noe Toribio went two innings in relief and permitted one run with four strikeouts before handing the ball off to Tyler Samaniego and Cameron Junker, who each tossed a scoreless inning in relief.
Tsung-Che Cheng picked up two doubles in the defeat. He’s picked up a hit in 13 of 17 games in the month of August for the Curve.
Altoona wraps up its six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Bowie will send left-hander John Means to the mound, with right-hander Sean Sullivan slated for the Curve.
