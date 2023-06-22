ALTOONA, Pa. – Bowie scored seven times across the third to fifth innings and Altoona rallied within one run in the ninth inning, but the Curve couldn’t complete the comeback in a 9-8 defeat to the Baysox in front of 5,040 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Thursday night.
With the loss and a win by Erie over Hartford, the Curve were eliminated from first-half title contention in the Southwest Division with three games to play, falling to 32-31 on the season.
Liover Peguero continued his hot hitting at the plate with his 23rd multi-hit game of the season and he used both his bat and legs to score Altoona’s first run. Peguero doubled to lead off the bottom of the first inning, stole third and then scored on a wild pitch thrown by Peter Van Loon. It was the only run allowed by Van Loon, who tossed five innings on the start with five strikeouts.
Right-hander Sean Sullivan allowed a career high-matching seven runs, four earned, in the defeat. Bowie touched him for three home runs, including a three-run shot by TT Bowens in the fifth inning to finish his outing. Sullivan allowed season highs in hits, runs and earned runs allowed in his start on Thursday night, giving up nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Altoona rallied for five runs in the sixth inning to make it a one-run game. Jacob Gonzalez and Matt Gorski each hit singles to open the inning before Abrahan Gutierrez and Matt Fraizer each knocked RBI singles off Garrett Stallings in his first inning of relief. Andres Alvarez hit a sacrifice fly before Fraizer scored on a throwing error by the catcher Randy Florentino attempting to catch Lolo Sanchez stealing. Chavez Young would score Sanchez on a line drive back to the pitcher to cap off the scoring.
Bowie added two insurance runs in the seventh inning off Bear Bellomy. Bellomy would toss a full inning of relief in the top of the seventh inning, allowing two runs on two hits and an error. The Curve added a run in each of the eighth and ninth innings, but could not bring across the tying run in the ninth, who was stranded on first base at the end of the game.
Pittsburgh Pirates rehabbing first baseman Ji Man Choi went 1-for-2 in the contest, including a double in the first inning. Braeden Ogle would come in relief for the starter Sullivan in, pitching 1 1/3 innings of relief while also striking out one batter. Cameron Junker would enter the game for the eighth and ninth innings, allowing no runs on one hit, while also allowing two walks and netting three strikeouts.
Altoona continues its seven-game homestand with the Bowie BaySox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 6 p.m. Friday. Altoona will send left-hander Anthony Solometo to the mound to face Bowie right-hander Chayce McDermott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.